Preview: Colorado Rapids 2 Open Season on the Road against Austin FC II

March 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 are set for their 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season opener against Austin FC II on Friday night. Kickoff at Parmer Field is set for 4:30 p.m. MT with coverage available on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

Rapids 2 are heading into 2025 with many new faces on the roster compared to last season. Starting off with draft additions; midfielder Josh Copeland, defender Charlie Harper, forward Sydney Wathuta, defender Anderson Rosa, and defender Matthew Senanou will all be with the second team this season. Additionally, the club brought in midfielder Malik Pinto, goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen, and forward Mamadou Billo Diop.

Colorado will look to bounce back this year compared to last, with the club finishing in last place in the Western Conference. Rapids 2 have their eyes on returning to the top of the table where they finished the 2023 season on their way to a Western Conference Final appearance.

The team has had their fair share of success in seasoning opening matches since the club's inception in 2022. In their three season openers, Colorado is undefeated with a 2-0-1 record. On the other hand, in Austin's two seasons in the league, the club has split their season openers with one win and one loss.

Austin had the edge on Colorado in the season series last year with a 2-1-0 record, but in the all-time series, things are even between the two sides at 2-2-3. Colorado's lone victory against Austin last season came on the road at Parmer Field, where the club came out on top in a shootout to earn a second point in the standings.

Colorado will start their season with five road matches before finally reaching their home opener on April 24.

