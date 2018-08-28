Carey's 4 Hits & 8 2-Out Runs Leads RailCats to 11-8 Victory

August 28, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release





WICHITA, Kan. - Four hits from D.K. Carey and 11 runs, eight with two outs, paced Gary to an 11-8 victory over the Wichita Wingnuts in the final regular-season game for the RailCats at historic Lawrence-Dumont Stadium. Tuesday's win and Fargo-Moorhead's 7-3 defeat also shrunk Gary's magic number to just one for one of the two playoff berths in the North Division. Gary can clinch a playoff berth for the second straight season with either a win or a Fargo loss on Wednesday.

Gary (54-40) took the opening lead for the second straight game with three two-out runs in the top of the first. Will Savage increased his hitting streak to nine games with a single to center on the first pitch of the game. Back-to-back groundouts from Andy De Jesus and Tillman Pugh advanced Savage to third before Colin Willis brought home Savage with an RBI single to center. Randy Santiesteban then made it 2-0 with an RBI double into the left field corner before Andy Paz scored Santiesteban with an RBI single to center.

Wichita (58-36) countered with four runs in the bottom of the first to take their only lead of the evening. Logan Watkins singled to center on the first pitch from RailCats starter Jeff McKenzie before moving up to third on Zach Nehrir's double to left. Angel Reyes got the Wingnuts on the board with an RBI single to left, however, a fielding error by Pugh allowed Nehrir to score from second. Tony Thomas then tied the game with an RBI infield single before John Nester gave Wichita their first lead with an RBI double tor right-center.

Gary tied the game at 4-4 with a run in the top of the second. Carey led off the inning with an infield single before advancing to third on a pair of wild pitches from Wingnuts starter Charlie Gillies. Two hitters later, De Jesus brought in Carey from third with an RBI groundout to second.

The RailCats regained the lead with a pair of runs in the fourth. Carey led off the inning with a groun-ruled double over the right-center wall on a hop before scoring on Savage's RBI double to right field. De Jesus then advanced Carey to third with a flyout to center before scoring on Pugh's RBI opposite-field single.

Gary went up by four with three more two-out runs in the fifth. Alex Crosby singled to left with one out before advancing on Cole Fabio's groundout to second. Carey followed Fabio with an RBI single to right for his third hit of the night. Savage then doubled to left, giving the 'Cats a pair of baserunners in scoring position. De Jesus followed by reaching on a fielding error by Wingnuts shortstop Leo Vargas, allowing Carey to score from third.

The RailCats added another run in the sixth to go up by five. Paz reached on an infield single with one out before Crosby reached base for the fourth time with a walk. Paz then stole third before scoring on a throwing error from Wingnuts catcher Nester.

The Wingnuts trimmed the Gary lead to 9-6 with two runs in the seventh. Watkins singled to left to begin the frame before scoring on Nieves' two-run home run off the very bottom of the right field foul pole.

Gary regained their five-run lead with two unearned runs in the eighth. Crosby reached with two outs on a single to right before a throwing error on a Fabio fielder's choice allowed Crosby to score from first. Carey then drove in Fabio from third for the final RailCats run of the night with an RBI single to left.

Wichita added two more runs in the ninth but Adam Quintana got Logan Trowbridge to groundout to third to end the game. With the bases loaded, Simpson scored Nieves from after grounding into a 6-4-3 double play before Nester delivered the final run of the series with an RBI double down the third base line.

McKenzie (5-9) recorded the win after allowing five runs, four in the first inning, on eight hits, two walks and three strikeouts over six innings. Gillies (7-6) was charged with his second loss in his second start against Gary after allowing six runs on 10 hits, one walk and strikeouts in 3.1 innings.

Gary continues their five-game road trip on Wednesday in South Dakota against the Sioux Falls Canaries. RailCats LHP Austin Wright (0-1, 5.22) makes his second start while the Canaries have yet to announce their starter for the series opener.

Gary returns home to U.S. Steel Yard on Saturday, September 1st for the final three regular-season games of the year. Saturday is Oktoberfest, presented by Berey Bros., and is a special 4:10 p.m. start time vs. the Kansas City T-Bones. Saturday's series opener also features Kids the Run the Bases and is another Signature Saturday, courtesy of AccessAbilities, Inc.

Jared Shlensky and Brennan Mense bring you all 100 RailCats game this season on WEFM (95.9 FM) and online at railcatsbaseball.com. Ticket packages for the 2018 Gary SouthShore RailCats season are available online at railcatsbaseball.com and can also be purchased by calling the RailCats ticket line at (219) 882-BALL. The RailCats box office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 28, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.