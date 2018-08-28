American Association Game Recaps

August 28, 2018 - American Association (AA) News Release





Sioux City 14, Kansas City 5 - Box Score

The Sioux City Explorers clinched the South Division crown in emphatic fashion on Monday with a 14-5 win against the Kansas City T-Bones.

The Explorers, who saw hits from seven different batters, scored six runs in the sixth inning and put things well out of reach with five more in the ninth. SS Nate Samson led the way as he went 4-for-6 with two RBIs and a run scored. Five different Explorers each had a pair of hits including 3B Jose Sermo and RF Michael Lang who each finished the night with a home run and three RBIs.

CF Luis Durango, LF Blake Schmit and C Dylan Kelly also each added a pair of hits. DH Daniel Jackson had a home run for the Explorers as well.

For the T-Bones, RF Keith Curcio had a team-high three hits.

Sioux Falls 2, Cleburne 1 - Box Score

A pair of late home runs lifted the Sioux Falls Canaries to a 2-1 win against the Cleburne Railroaders.

The Railroaders scored the first run of the night in the top of the first inning when 1B Levi Scott (2-for-4) doubled home 2B Angelo Gumbs (4-for-4), but that was the only run Cleburne would muster. CF Jordan Smith tied the score for the Canaries with a lead-off home run in the sixth and 1B Jeff Malm added a solo shot in the eighth for what proved to be the game-winning run.

RF Mike Hart added a pair of hits for the Canaries.

On the bump, starting pitcher Dylan Thompson earned the win for throwing seven innings and allowing the one run on seven hits while striking out five batters. Reliever Ryan Fritze struck out the side in the eighth and Kyle Schepel struck out two more in the ninth to pick up the save.

Texas 6, Lincoln 5 - Box Score

The Texas AirHogs used a four run fifth inning to move past the Lincoln Saltdogs 6-5 Monday night at Haymarket Park.

Both teams found the board in the first inning as LF Correlle Prime (3-for-3) single home SS Casio Grider (2-for-4) in the top of the frame and 3B Christian Ibarra (2-for-5) and RF Randolph Oduber (2-for-4) each homered in the home half. The AirHogs tied things up in the third when Prime added a second RBI and they took the lead in the fifth. CF Javion Randle tripled home Liang Pei to start the rally and Prime wrapped things up with a three-run home run.

The Saltdogs pulled one back in the bottom of the inning as Oduber singled home Ibarra and 2B Cesar Valera added a two-run home run in the eighth but the AirHogs held on for the win.

St. Paul 4, Winnipeg 0 - Box Score

Led by a solid outing from starting pitcher Jake Matthys the St. Paul Saints beat the Winnipeg Goldeyes 4-0 and maintained their lead atop the North Division.

Matthys went 7.2 innings and kept the Goldeyes off the board while allowing just four hits and three walks to go along with three strikeouts. With the win, the righty improved to 9-7 on the year. Offensively, the Saints backed him up with three runs in the third - RF Max Murphy tripled in two runs and scored when DH Brady Shoemaker singled - and another in the seventh as CF Dan Motl singled home LF Trevor Sealey (2-for-4).

For the Goldeyes, four different batters each had one hit but never had a runner advance past second base.

Wichita 8, Gary SouthShore 3 - Box Score

The Wichita Wingnuts used a well-balanced team performance to drop the Gary SouthShore RailCats 8-3.

Wichita saw nine hits from eight different batters and eight RBIs from seven different players on the way to the win. 1B Abel Nieves had a team-high two hits to go along with a run and an RBI and DH Nick Rotola added a pair of RBIs. CH Zach Nehrir and LF Tony Thomas each scored a pair of runs.

For the RailCats, LF/SS Will Savage went 2-for-5 with an RBI and C Wilfredo Gimenez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run.

Chicago 7, Fargo-Moorhead 0 - Box Score

The Chicago Dogs outlasted the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 7-0 in game that was delayed by rain for more than two hours.

The Dogs led 5-0 before the break and added two more runs afterwards to seal the win. 3B Trey Vavra went 4-for-5 to lead both teams and he added an RBI and a run. RF Rubi Silva went 3-for-5 with his fifth home run of the year and 1B Dalton Blaser, SS Stephen Perez and C Michael Falsetti each added two hits apiece.

For the RedHawks, five different batters each recorded one hit including SS Yhoxian Medina, who went 1-for-2 with a walk.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 28, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.