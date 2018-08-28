Heavy Rain Doesn't Delay Chicago Win over RedHawks

FARGO, N.D. - After a two-and-a-half-hour rain delay, the Chicago Dogs (41-52) finished off the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (49-44) for a 7-0 win that spanned from Monday evening to the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Chicago scored three runs in the sixth inning after adding a run each in the first and third to start the game's scoring. As the sixth inning finished, the rain fell and the tarp was pulled onto the field that ultimately resulted in a weather delay of two hours and 28 minutes.

The Dogs' scored a run each in the seventh and eighth after the game restarted to extend their lead even more. Chicago's seven runs on 16 hits were enough to best the RedHawks, who managed only four hits against Chicago starter Jared Carkuff and one more against the Dogs' bullpen.

Barker finished with five runs against on nine hits in 5.2 innings. He falls to 2-6 on the season.

The RedHawks fall to 49-44 with the loss and remain four games behind the Gary SouthShore RailCats with seven games to play for both teams.

Fargo-Moorhead will look to win the series with Chicago in the rubber game tomorrow night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 PM in the finale.

