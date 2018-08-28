Saints Rally in Ninth to Beat Goldeyes

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes lost 3-2 to the St. Paul Saints at Shaw Park on Tuesday night.

The Saints rallied for three runs in the top of the ninth inning to take a 3-2 lead. With one out, Brady Shoemaker doubled to left-centre. Zach Walters then tied the game on a two-run home run to left. After Goldeyes' starter Mitchell Lambson retired Dante Bichette Jr., Justin O'Conner hit a two-out, solo homer to left that gave the Saints their first lead of the night.

Right-hander Zack Jones took over in the bottom of the ninth and worked a scoreless inning to earn his ninth save.

Evan Mitchell (2-0) picked up the win in relief with one and two-thirds scoreless innings.

Lambson (8-6) took a complete game loss, allowing three earned runs on seven hits over nine innings. Lambson walked two and struck out five.

In the bottom of the second Jordan Ebert and Josh McAdams opened the inning with back-to-back singles. After Tyler Baker sacrificed the runners to second and third, Andrew Sohn lined a single to centre that put the Goldeyes in front 2-0.

Trevor Foss started for the Saints and took a no-decision, allowing two earned runs on eight hits in five and two-thirds innings. Foss walked two and struck out two.

McAdams finished with four hits.

The Goldeyes open a three-game series against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. Alex Boshers (3-10, 5.63) goes to the mound for Winnipeg. Tickets for all Goldeyes' home games are on sale now by visiting www.ticketmaster.ca/Goldeyes, or visiting any Ticketmaster location, including the box office at Shaw Park.

For information regarding Winnipeg Goldeyes' season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group outings, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

