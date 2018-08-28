RailCats Out-Slug Wingnuts to Earn Split
August 28, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Wichita Wingnuts News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - In a game with a combined 19 runs on 30 hits, the Gary SouthShore RailCats walked away with the majority of both in an 11-8 win over the Wichita Wingnuts on Tuesday night at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.
The first inning produced plenty of fireworks. Gary SouthShore (54-40) scored three runs in the frame, all with two outs against Wichita starter Charlie Gillies (7-6). Colin Willis singled home a run, Randy Santiesteban doubled home another, and Andy Paz capped the frame with an RBI single for a 3-0 RailCats edge.
The Wingnuts (58-36) answered promptly with four runs in the bottom of the inning. An Angel Reyes single brought home two, then Tony Thomas chopped an infield single to tie the game. John Nester put Wichita in front with an RBI double, giving the Wingnuts a 4-3 lead.
Gary SouthShore tied the game at 4-4 in the second on an RBI groundout from Andy DeJesus, then scored two in the fourth, two in the fifth, and one in the sixth to seize a 9-4 lead. D.K. Carey was at the center of most of the action for the RailCats, finishing 4-for-5 on the night with three runs scored.
Abel Nieves helped pull the Wingnuts within 9-6 on a two-run homer off the foul pole in right in the seventh, but two unearned runs in the top of the eighth restored Gary's five-run cushion. The Wingnuts scratched out a pair of runs in the ninth on a Chase Simpson double play grounder and another Nester double, but Logan Trowbridge grounded out to third to end the game.
The Wingnuts take to the road for a critical series against the Kansas City T-Bones on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM, and will be broadcast on 1410 AM/93.9 FM KGSO, TuneIn and americanassociationbaseball.tv.
For information on season tickets, group outings, and party packages, call the Wingnuts main office at (316) 264-NUTS, or visit the Wingnuts official website at www.wichitawingnuts.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from August 28, 2018
- RailCats Out-Slug Wingnuts to Earn Split - Wichita Wingnuts
- Carey's 4 Hits & 8 2-Out Runs Leads RailCats to 11-8 Victory - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- American Association Game Recaps - AA
- Saltdogs Tally 13 Runs in Rubber Match Win on Git-R-Done Night - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Saints Clinch Playoff Berth with RedHawks Loss - St. Paul Saints
- T- Bones Walk It off in Slugfest - Sioux City Explorers
- Railroaders Strike out 17 Times in Sioux Falls - Cleburne Railroaders
- Saints Two Homers in Ninth Puts Them on Precipice of Playoffs, Win 3-2 - St. Paul Saints
- Saints Rally in Ninth to Beat Goldeyes - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- One Plus One Plus One Equals Two in Ninth - Kansas City T-Bones
- Sioux City Explorers South Division Champions - Sioux City Explorers
- Final Chance to Say Yes (to Yourself) in the Regular Season During August 29-September 3 Homestand - St. Paul Saints
- Wingnuts Recognize Wichita Baseball Legends Stephenson and Hooper - Wichita Wingnuts
- Heavy Rain Doesn't Delay Chicago Win over RedHawks - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- American Association Game Recaps - AA
- Carkuff Leads Dogs to 7-0 Shutout of RedHawks - Chicago Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.