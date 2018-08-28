RailCats Out-Slug Wingnuts to Earn Split

WICHITA, Kan. - In a game with a combined 19 runs on 30 hits, the Gary SouthShore RailCats walked away with the majority of both in an 11-8 win over the Wichita Wingnuts on Tuesday night at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

The first inning produced plenty of fireworks. Gary SouthShore (54-40) scored three runs in the frame, all with two outs against Wichita starter Charlie Gillies (7-6). Colin Willis singled home a run, Randy Santiesteban doubled home another, and Andy Paz capped the frame with an RBI single for a 3-0 RailCats edge.

The Wingnuts (58-36) answered promptly with four runs in the bottom of the inning. An Angel Reyes single brought home two, then Tony Thomas chopped an infield single to tie the game. John Nester put Wichita in front with an RBI double, giving the Wingnuts a 4-3 lead.

Gary SouthShore tied the game at 4-4 in the second on an RBI groundout from Andy DeJesus, then scored two in the fourth, two in the fifth, and one in the sixth to seize a 9-4 lead. D.K. Carey was at the center of most of the action for the RailCats, finishing 4-for-5 on the night with three runs scored.

Abel Nieves helped pull the Wingnuts within 9-6 on a two-run homer off the foul pole in right in the seventh, but two unearned runs in the top of the eighth restored Gary's five-run cushion. The Wingnuts scratched out a pair of runs in the ninth on a Chase Simpson double play grounder and another Nester double, but Logan Trowbridge grounded out to third to end the game.

