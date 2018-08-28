Final Chance to Say Yes (to Yourself) in the Regular Season During August 29-September 3 Homestand

ST. PAUL, MN - It is the LAST HOMESTAND of the REGULAR season. We can't believe 2018 has flown by this fast and your St. Paul Saints are on the verge of clinching a playoff berth, which means we need your support more than ever. Come on down to Lowertown and help cheer your Saints into the postseason during our August 29 - September 3 homestand.

Wednesday, August 29 7:05 p.m. vs. Chicago Dogs, Largest Sologamy Celebration

Who knows you better than you know yourself? The Saints are going to help you answer that rhetorical question with the Largest Sologamy Celebration on a Walser Wednesday. Sologamy, the act of marrying oneself, dates back to 1993 when a U.S. woman married herself for her 40th birthday. The NBA Hall-of-Famer Dennis Rodman also married himself in 2006. We will give you that opportunity with a special between innings contest and if you regret it, will have someone there to annul it. It may seem difficult to say I do, to you, but we promise you won't forget this night anytime soon.

Thursday, August 30 7:05 p.m. vs. Chicago Dogs, Google It! Presented by Sprint

What do you do when you have a question to anything in life? Google it! This life-changing search engine turns 20 years old and it is our duty to make sure it has a great birthday presented by Sprint. We plan on having a night of technological connection, not that it changes the way people interact nowadays. If you need a break from Googling yourself, enjoy $1 beers all game long on Thirsty Thursday.

Friday, August 31 7:05 p.m. vs. Chicago Dogs, Delta Day presented by Delta Air Lines followed by Xcel Energy Friday Night Fireworks

The Saints will keep climbing toward the end of the regular season so please place seat backs and tray tables in their full upright position and enjoy your flight to CHS Field on Delta Day, presented by Delta Air Lines. After the Saints and Delta deliver you smoothly to your destination at the end of the game, you can kick back with an Xcel Energy Friday Night Fireworks to the tune of Madonna. We may not fly to La Isla Bonita, but if you get Hung Up just Vogue and You'll See that Ray of Light!

Saturday, September 1 7:05 p.m. vs. Winnipeg Goldeyes, Jack Morris Enshrinement presented by Killebrew Root Beer (first 1,500 fans receive a Jack Morris commemorative print)

In celebration of Jack Morris' induction into Cooperstown, the Saints are holding their own enshrinement ceremony for St. Paul's third native son to receive the honor, presented by Killebrew Root Beer. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a special commemorative print featuring Morris during his time with the Saints in 1996. Over his illustrious 18-year MLB Career, Morris became a four-time World Series champion. Winning his first with Detroit in 1984, Morris returned a championship to his hometown Minnesota Twins in 1991, garnering MVP honors after pitching an historic 10-inning shutout in Game 7. He helped propel the Toronto Blue Jays to back-to-back titles in both 1992 & 1993. The St. Paul native's career came full circle when he finished his professional career as a member of the Saints in 1996. He aided the franchise in capturing its third Northern League championship. Also, break out the shades and short sleeves for another Treasure Island Saturday!

Sunday, September 2 5:05 p.m. vs. Winnipeg Goldeyes, Fan Appreciation Night presented by Minnesota Corn Growers

We understand how much appreciation the fans have shown our beloved Saints this summer and now it's time to give back. Minnesota Corn Growers will be in attendance, giving away 2,500 pollinator seed packs to fans as they enter the ballpark. They will also do a pre-game check presentation to University of Minnesota Bee Lab for this year's total donation of $5,000 as we turned errors on the field to a positive off of it. It's food trucks galore following the game and kids can run the bases and get team autographs on Cub Family Sunday. The fun isn't over after that as we present our final Fireworks Supershow of 2018.

Monday, September 3 11:05 a.m. vs. Winnipeg Goldeyes, LAST GAME OF THE REGULAR SEASON

*Wipes away a tear* It is that time of the season, the final game of the regular season. Grab your morning cup o' joe and join the Saints for the last hurrah. We hope there is more in store at the conclusion of the regular season, but this is a chance for everyone to celebrate just how special the 2018 summer has been for this group of Saints.

To reiterate, this is the LAST HOMESTAND of the REGULAR SEASON in 2018. No more regular season action after these six days for you to enjoy the Saints and beautiful CHS Field. Come be a part of St. Paul's summer swan song and salute your Lowertown heroes for a job well done. Who knows, you may even witness them punch their ticket into the postseason and nobody wants to miss that!

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating (available only on day of game in person at the box office), $6 for SPLASH Zone bleacher seats, $14 for outfield reserved, $16 for the drink rail and $18 for infield reserved and home plate reserved. Friday Home Games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. Post-Game Fireworks Supershow (September 2) are an additional $3 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 14 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

The Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 12:00 p.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.

