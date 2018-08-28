Carkuff Leads Dogs to 7-0 Shutout of RedHawks

August 28, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release





Fargo, N.D. - Jared Carkuff tossed six scoreless innings and the Dogs tallied a single-game franchise record 16 hits to lead Chicago to a 7-0 victory over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Monday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

In his sixth start as a professional Carkuff scattered four hits and one walk en route to his sixth win of the year. The win ties Carkuff for the Dogs team lead. The game was delayed two hours and 27 minutes by rain.

Chicago backed Carkuff from the outset Monday as Rubi Silva produced the first run of the game with a two-out home run to left field in the top of the first inning. Silva then doubled to left field in the top of the third inning, and was driven in one batter later on a Treysen Vavra RBI single to give the Dogs a 2-0 lead.

The Dogs again produced with two outs in the top of the fifth inning. With runners on second and third, Stephen Perez lined a two-run single to left-center field to give Chicago a 4-0 cushion. Two batters later, after a Tony Rosselli walk, Mike Falsetti pushed the Dogs lead to 5-0 with an RBI single of his own.

Five of the 16 Chicago hits in the game came with two outs in an inning, and four of the Dogs five runs came with two outs as well.

The trio of Silva, Vavra, and Dalton Blaser combined to go 9-15 in the three through five spots in the Dogs order. Vavra finished the game 4-5, and tallied his fourth four-hit game of the season.

After Carkuff turned in a perfect bottom of the sixth, rain began to fall at Newman Outdoor Field.

Over two hours later the Dogs tacked on two more runs on six more hits, and Chad Girodo, Kaohi Downing, and Ben Allison pitched the final three innings scoreless to preserve the fourth shutout of the year for Chicago.

The victory pushes the Dogs to 41-52 on the year, while Fargo-Moorhead drops to 49-44 with the loss.

The two teams will play the rubber match of their three-game set in their final meeting of 2018 Tuesday night. Southpaw Tommy Thorpe will make the start for Chicago, while right-hander Michael Tamburino gets the nod for the RedHawks.

First pitch from Newman Outdoor Field is scheduled for 7:02 p.m. The game will be broadcast at www.thechicagodogs.com/broadcasts/ with the Crowne Plaza Pregame Show beginning at 6:42 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 28, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.