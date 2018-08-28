Sioux City Explorers South Division Champions

SIOUX CITY, IA - The Sioux City Explorers are the 2018 American Association South Division Champions after their 14-5 win over the Kansas City T-Bones Monday evening in Kansas City, Kansas.

The 2018 South Division Championship marks three division titles for the Explorers during the Steve Montgomery era and it is the third in the last four years. In addition to winning this year in the South Division, they won the Central Division in 2015 and 2016.

Per American Association league rules, the top two teams in each of the two divisions (North and South) with the greatest winning percentage at the conclusion of the regular season will make the playoffs (4 teams total). The first round will pair the South Division Champion versus the team that finishes in second place in the South Division and the North Division Champion will play the team that finishes in second place in the North division. The two Division Series winners will face off in the American Association Finals to crown an American Association Champion with the final 3 games being hosted by the team with the best winning percentage of the remaining two. With the American Association playoffs consisting of two rounds, it could result in a total of 6 games at Mercy Field at Lewis & Clark Park. Both rounds of the playoffs will be a best-of-five series.

2018 American Association Playoff Schedule is as follows:

South Division Series (Semifinal - Round 1) American Association Finals (Final - Round 2)

Tuesday, September 4th @ Wichita or Kansas City Tuesday, September 11th @ TBD

Wednesday, September 5th @ Wichita or Kansas City Wednesday, September 12th @ TBD

Friday, September 7th @ Sioux City Friday, September 14th @ TBD

Saturday, September 8th @ Sioux City (if necessary) Saturday, September 15th @ TBD

Sunday, September 9th @ Sioux City (if necessary) Sunday, September 16th @ TBD

