'Caps Fall on Bazzana Blast, 5-3

August 25, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps carried a one-run lead into the top of the ninth when Guardians top prospect Travis Bazzana delivered a go-ahead three-run homer as part of a 5-3 loss to the Lake County Captains in front of 7,202 fans Sunday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps - undefeated this season at home when leading past the eighth inning - saw a leadoff walk followed by a fielding error open the door for Bazzana's homer in the ninth - leading to the narrow defeat.

Both starting pitchers enjoyed solid outings, as Lake County starter Dylan DeLucia posted five scoreless frames with four strikeouts while 'Caps starter Carlos Marcano also went five scoreless innings before allowing two runs in the sixth - featuring a two-run homer by Captains first baseman Ralphy Velazquez - putting Lake County in front 2-0. West Michigan responded quickly, as third baseman Izaac Pacheco added an RBI single - trimming the deficit to 2-1. Whitecaps relievers Tanner Kohlhepp and Matt Merrill held the Captains in check through the seventh and eighth before Gold came through with his go-ahead two-run homer - storming in front 3-2. After Bazzana's go-ahead blast in the ninth, the Whitecaps brought the winning run to the plate in the bottom half, but Captain closer Jay Driver caught Thayron Liranzo with a game-ending strikeout to quell the Whitecaps rally, sending Lake County to its fourth straight win, and a series victory.

The Captains improve to 28-24 in the second half and 69-49 overall, while the Whitecaps fall to 29-24 in the second half and 60-59 overall. Captains reliever Steven Perez (2-0) collects his second win, allowing two runs through an inning pitched, while Driver gets his second save. Meanwhile, 'Caps closer Max Alba (2-4) suffers his fourth loss, allowing three runs (two earned) in the ninth inning. The Whitecaps sit 5.5 games behind Dayton for first place in the Midwest League Eastern Division standings with 12 games remaining. The Whitecaps finish the regular season with a 6-15 overall record against the Lake County Captains.

The Whitecaps hit the road for their final six-game series of the regular season with a trip to Day Air Ballpark to face the Dayton Dragons beginning Tuesday night at 7:05 pm. Lefty Joe Adametz makes the start on the mound. Tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty on the Whitecaps Baseball Network beginning at 6:50 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action. Don't miss out on the excitement; get tickets for all remaining 2024 home contests, or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

