Ramirez's 4th Hit of the Day Gives Cubs Walk-Off Win, 3-2

August 25, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

SOUTH BEND, IN - Pedro Ramirez's fourth single of the afternoon, by the first base bag and down the line, scored Cristian Hernandez and gave the Cubs their fourth walk-off win of the season, 3-2 over the Sky Carp.

Entering the bottom of the 11th, South Bend trailed 2-1 and Yeuris Jimenez came out to face the top of the Cubs lineup with Christian Olivo as the runner at second. Hernandez began the inning with a walk and when Ramirez stepped up to the plate the score was still 2-1, with one down and men at second and third. Down in the count 0-and-2, Ramirez watched a breaking ball disappear into the dirt that skip behind the catcher Ryan Ignoffo. Olivo darted home and just beat the tag of Jimenez to tie the game.

Then Ramirez delivered in the clutch on the very next offering.

Erian Rodriguez got the start for the Cubs, his first appearance in two weeks. In the first inning he gave up a pair of weak ground ball singles that didn't make it out of the infield. But that didn't faze the young right-hander from Panama. He bounced back and retired the next 13 batters he faced, eventually tying a career high by going five shutout innings.

Ike Buxton climbed the mound for the visitors and struggled in the first inning, one that would take him 32 pitches to get through. Hernandez started it off with a walk, reaching for the sixth straight plate appearance. Later in the inning a two-out walk to Edgar Alvarez loaded the bases. Ariel Armas came up with the bases loaded and hit a sharp grounder to Jay Beshears at short and the former Duke infielder bobbled it, forcing his throw to arrive to first base just a split-second late. A run scored and the Cubs took a 1-0 lead - however they left the bases loaded.

Buxton settled in from there and didn't allow another run to cross over his final four innings. Josh Ekness and Jack Sellinger combined to shutout the Cubs in relief as Beloit wouldn't allow another tally until the bottom of the 11th.

In the sixth Beloit tied the game after a pair of walks set the table for Yiddi Cappe. Cappe, with two down and facing Chase Watkins, grounded one to short that Ed Howard gloved, but through wild to first, allowing Colby Shade to score and tie the game on the error.

Watkins allowed just an unearned run in two innings. Brad Depperman followed with two more scoreless innings to lower his High-A ERA to 1.00 in 2024.

After a scoreless 10th inning, Angel Gonzalez went back out for the 11th. Beloit got their final run on a double to the wall in left from Ignoffo, who recorded another multi-hit game.

Gonzalez was credited the win and the Cubs ended their four-game skid behind a great afternoon on the mound, and a dynamic day at the plate from Ramirez.

