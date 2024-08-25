Lansing Stuns Quad Cities in Bandits' Second-Straight Extra-Inning Loss

Davenport, Iowa - After an 11-inning loss to the Lugnuts Friday, the Quad Cities River Bandits took a six-run lead into the ninth inning Saturday, but Lansing fought back with seven unanswered to steal an 8-7 win in 10 innings at Modern Woodmen Park.

Although Nate Nankil's second-inning solo shot gave Lansing an early 1-0 lead, it would be the only run surrendered in Hunter Owen's 3.0-inning start and the Lugnuts' only tally until the ninth.

After Mitch Meyers started the night with four-scoreless innings, the Bandits got to the starter in the fifth and took a 2-1 lead on Spencer Nivens' two-run single. Dylan Hall entered with one out in the frame and completed it successfully, but then picked up just two outs in the sixth, as Quad Cities rallied for a five-spot on five run-scoring swings, including RBI-doubles from Justin Johnson- his second of the night- and Jac Caglianone.

With Quad Cities ahead 7-1, the bullpen took charge for the River Bandits. Nate Ackenhausen struck out three in 2.0 perfect innings before Hunter Patteson went 2.2-scoreless, earned a hold, and matched his High-A-high with four strikeouts.

Natanael Garabitos struck out the only man he faced in the eighth to start his night, but the Lugnuts began their rally against the right-hander in the ninth. Cole Conn spurred the run with an RBI-single, before Jonny Butler drew a bases loaded walk to knock the right-hander from the game with the Bandits up 7-3.

The bags were still full for the Lugnuts when the Bandits turned to Connor Fenlong, but Danny Bautista Jr. shortly emptied them and trimmed Quad Cities' lead to one with a three-run double. Former Jared Dickey then delivered the game-tying RBI-single.

After 2.0-scoreless innings from Yehizon Sanchez, Diego Barrera allowed the game-winning run aboard in the bottom of the ninth, walking Caglianone after an eight-pitch at-bat to open the inning. Two batters later, Carson Roccaforte doubled to move the winning run to third, but after intentionally walking Shervyen Newton to load the bases with one out, the left-hander got Dustin Dickerson to bounce into an inning-ending double play and push the game to extras tied 7-7.

Fenlong remained in the game for the extra frame and saw Lansing immediately plate the placed runner for the go-ahead run on Luke Mann's RBI-single. The Bandits turned a double play of their own to hold Lansing to the single tally, but despite Barrera allowing the game-tying and game-winning runs into scoring position in the bottom half, the southpaw got Sam Kulasingam to ground out and Johnson to fly out to end game with Caglianone stranded at third.

Barrera (2-0) earned his second win of the season with his scoreless ninth and 10th, while Fenlong (1-1) was tagged with a blown save (1) and the loss, allowing two runs (one earned) in 1.2 innings.

Quad Cities will have a final chance to secure a win of the six-game set in Sunday's series finale and sends Oscar Rayo (4-0, 2.20) to the hill opposite Lansing's Kade Morris (0-4, 8.14), who the Bandits tagged for the loss in game one of the set Tuesday. First pitch at Modern Woodmen Park is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

