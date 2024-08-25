Wisconsin Gets Series Split with Sunday Win

MIDLAND, MI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers earned the split in their six-game series against the Great Lakes Loons at Dow Diamond with a 5-2 win on Sunday afternoon in the series finale. Hedbert Pérez had two hits, including a solo homer, Jadher Areinamo had three hits, and Felix Valerio added two hits with an RBI to lead Wisconsin's ten-hit attack.

The Rattlers (73-46 overall, 31-22 second half) took the lead in the first inning with an unearned run. Areinamo and Eduardo Garcia started the game with singles on the first two pitches from Loons starter Christian Romero. Matt Wood's fly ball to right moved Areinamo to third base. Then, Garcia stole second with Jesus Chirinos at the plate and drew a throw. Garcia was safe with Areinamo taking a short lead from third but not heading for home. That changed when second baseman Jordan Thompson threw wildly to third to catch Areinamo. The ball went to the fence in front of the Wisconsin dugout and Areinamo trotted home with the first run of the game.

Back-to-back singles by Wood and Chirinos to open the fourth inning set up the Rattlers second run. Pérez moved both runners over with a slow grounder to first. Ramόn Rodríguez was robbed of a single on a ground ball up the middle on a nice play from Jordan Thompson, but the 4-3 putout was enough to score Wood for the 2-0 lead.

Great Lakes (62-56, 28-24) got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth with a two-out rally. San McLain singled on a 3-2 pitch after Rattlers starting pitcher Will Rudy retired the first two batters of the inning. Thompson made up for his first-inning error with a double off the wall in center to score McLain.

The Rattlers responded with a run in the top of the fourth. Eduarqui Fernandez drew a walk. Felix Valerio was next, and he doubled to the corner in left to score Fernandez.

Hedbert Pérez added to the Wisconsin lead with a long solo homer to right field off Romero. Pérez had also homered off Romero in the sixth inning on Tuesday night in game one of the series. This one put the Rattlers up 4-1.

Rudy worked four innings with four strikeouts and only allowed one run. Jeferson Figueroa tossed three scoreless innings out of the Wisconsin bullpen to hold the Loons in check.

Wisconsin added one more run when Areinamo grounded into a 6-4-3 double play in the top of the ninth inning with runners on the corners.

Tyler Bryant, the third Wisconsin pitcher of the game, had pitched a perfect eighth inning, but Nick Biddison started the bottom of the ninth with a solo homer. The Loons would have runners at the corners with two outs after a pair of singles to bring Sam Mongelli to the plate as the tying run. Mongelli, who delivered a walkoff, RBI double in the bottom of the twelfth inning on Wednesday, sent a grounder to short and Garcia flipped to Areinamo covering second for the game-ending force out.

Bryant earned his third save of the season despite allowing his first run in 10-2/3 innings as a Rattler.

Wisconsin is off on Monday. They will return to action on Tuesday night with game one of a six-game series against the Quad Cities River Bandits at Neuroscience Group Field. Alexander Cornielle (6-5, 4.39) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. The River Bandits have announced Ryan Ramsey (5-3, 2.13) as their probable starter. Game time is 6:40pm.

R H E

WIS 100 111 001 - 5 10 1

GL 000 100 001 - 2 8 2

HOME RUNS:

WIS:

Hedbert Perez (2nd, 0 on in 6th inning off Christian Romero, 1 out)

GL:

Nick Biddison (4th, 0 on in 9th inning off Tyler Bryan, 0 out)

WP: Jeferson Figueroa (2-1)

LP: Christian Romero (3-3)

SAVE: Tyler Bryant (3)

TIME: 2:17

ATTN: 3,982

