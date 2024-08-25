Simpson Promoted to Double-A

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster change, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Infielder Will Simpson promoted to Midland (Double-A - Texas League).

The updated Lansing roster now has 27 active players and three players on the Injured List.

The 22-year-old Simpson was a smash hit in his first Lugnuts season; he currently leads the Midwest League in RBIs (81), runs scored (68) and extra-base hits (47) and is only one off the doubles lead (28-27) and total bases lead (191-190). The native of Sammamish, Wash., was drafted by the A's in the 15th round in 2023 from the University of Washington. He replaces 2024 first-rounder Nick Kurtz, who was placed on the Injured List by Midland.

