Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM vs. Cedar Rapids)

August 25, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, August 25, 2024 l Game # 64 (120)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 1:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Cedar Rapids Kernels (25-28, 62-55) at Dayton Dragons (34-19, 68-51)

RH Darren Bowen (2-8, 5.81) vs. RH Gabriel Aguilera (2-4, 4.91)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Cedar Rapids Kernels (affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) in the last game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

In the Standings : The Dragons are in first place, four and one-half games ahead of West Michigan in the East Division of the Midwest League (2nd Half) with 13 games to play. Great Lakes is five games out of first.

Streaks/Trends : The Dragons had a nine-game winning streak snapped last night, their longest winning streak since a nine-gamer June 2-11, 2019. They have won 13 of their last 16. They are 34-16 (.680) over their last 50 games, second to Palm Beach (Florida State League) for best record in all Minor League Baseball (120 teams) during that period. They are 55-32 (.632) over their last 87 (since May 12), second in MiLB in wins during that period as well.

Last Game: Saturday : Cedar Rapids 7, Dayton 4 (10 innings). After the Dragons roared back from a 4-0 deficit to tie the game at 4-4, Cedar Rapids scored three in the top of the 10 th for the win. Ethan O'Donnell had three hits including a home run while Cam Collier had two hits including a homer for Dayton.

Current Series (August 20-25 vs. Cedar Rapids) : Dayton is 4-1 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series :.292 batting average (49 for 168); 5.6 runs/game (28 R, 5 G); 10 home runs; 10 stolen bases; 3.33 ERA (46 IP, 17 ER); 3 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons nine-game winning streak that ended last night was tied for the third longest in franchise history. The club record is 13 straight wins in 2002. The Dragons won 10 straight in 2007 and nine straight in 2007, 2018, and 2019.

The Dragons are: 21-8 in one-run games (15-4 at home)...They are 19-7 at home overall in the second half...21-8 at home when scoring first.

The Dragons are 61-34 (.642) in night games; 7-17 (.292) in day games.

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,016), trailing #1 Indianapolis (8,322).

Player Notes

Cam Collier has four home runs in his last two games. Collier over his last 21 games: 26 for 66 (.394), 6 HR, 22 RBI, 7 2B, 24 BB.

Ethan O'Donnell over his last 25 games: 37 for 103 (.359), 5 HR, 7 2B, 4 3B. O'Donnell has hit home runs in each of his last three games.

Leo Balcazar over his last 27 games: 39 for 109 (.358), 4 HR, 7 2B, 21 RBI.

Jay Allen II over his last 17 games: 18 for 51 (.353), 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 3B, 8 RBI, 11 BB. Allen has broken the franchise record for hit-by-pitch in a season with 22 (previous record was 17).

New Dragons catcher/first baseman John Michael Faile finished his five-year college career at North Greenville University as the all-time leader in home runs and RBI for the NCAA Division II level, hitting over .400 two times and winning his conference's triple crown once. Faile hit home runs in each of his first three games with the Dragons including a grand slam in his third game.

Starting pitcher Ryan Cardona since July 1: 7 GS, 5-0, 1.64 ERA, 38.1 IP, 19 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 7 BB, 38 SO.

Arij Fransen over his last 12 G: 1.30 ERA, 34.2 IP, 5 R.

John Murphy has allowed earned runs in only two of 23 appearances since May 1. His 2.02 ERA in 2024 is fifth among MWL pitchers with 35+ IP.

Brody Jessee over his last 4 G: 9 IP, 4 H, 0 R.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, August 27 (7:05 pm): West Michigan TBA at Dayton TBA

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

