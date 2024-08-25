Dragons Win on Sunday, Build Lead in Playoff Race

Dayton, Ohio - Leo Balcazar hit a two-run home run and four Dayton pitchers combined to scatter eight hits to lead the Dragons to a 7-2 victory over the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Sunday afternoon. The Dragons won five-of-six games in the series. They are 10-1 over their last 11 games.

A crowd of 8,183 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

With the win, the Dragons increased their lead in the playoff race to five and one-half games over West Michigan, which lost on Sunday. Great Lakes, which also lost on Sunday, is six games behind the Dragons. There are 12 games to play in the regular season. The Dragons "magic number" to clinch a playoff berth is seven.

Game Summary :

The Dragons scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning to take an early lead. Hector Rodriguez opened the inning with a triple to right field and scored on Jay Allen II's sacrifice fly. After Cam Collier walked, Leo Balcazar belted a home run to left field to give the Dragons a 3-0 lead. The homer was Balcazar's fifth of the season and second of the series.

Cedar Rapids scored one run in the second inning, but the Dragons responded with a run in the third. Jacob Hurtubise, on a Minor League injury rehab assignment, was hit by a pitch to start the rally. With two outs, Balcazar reached on an error that advanced Balcazar to third. The Dragons then pulled off a double steal as Balcazar stole second and Hurtubise stole home to make it 4-1.

Cedar Rapids pulled to within two on a solo home run by Gabriel Gonzalez in the top of the fifth, but the Dayton bullpen enjoyed a strong day. Reliever Brody Jessee entered the game to start the sixth inning and pitched two scoreless frames. Brock Bell pitched a scoreless top of the eighth inning.

Leading 4-2, the Dragons distanced themselves from the Kernels in the bottom of the eighth. Cade Hunter started the inning with a double to right field and Victor Acosta reached on a bunt single. Trey Faltine followed with a two-run single to left field to make it 6-2. Faltine stole second and third, and with two outs, Ethan O'Donnell singled to drive in Faltine and make it 7-2. John Murphy pitched a perfect ninth inning for the Dragons to close out the game.

Starting pitcher Gabriel Aguilera (3-4) earned the win, going five innings and allowing two runs on six hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

The Dragons now prepare for a crucial six-game home series against second place West Michigan that will begin Tuesday. That series will be followed by a six-game series at Great Lakes that will conclude the regular season.

"These next few weeks are very important," said Faltine. "It's two huge weeks. If you're a baseball player, that's what you live for. Those are the moments you want to be in. To have an opportunity to play in a playoff atmosphere and have that chance, it's what we're here for. We play all year to win championships. To come out here and have an opportunity to do that, it's a fun feeling."

The Dragons finished with 10 hits. Rodriguez, Hunter, and Acosta each had two.

Notes : The Dragons hit 11 home runs and stole 16 bases in the series with Cedar Rapids, season highs for a series in both categories.

Up Next : The Dragons (35-19, 69-51) do not play on Monday. They open a crucial six-game series against West Michigan (29-24, 60-59) on Tuesday at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

