Roccaforte HR in 1st Lifts Bandits in Finale

August 25, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

DAVENPORT, IA - Carson Roccaforte swatted a three-run homer in the first inning, supplying the Quad Cities River Bandits (29-25, 59-60) all the offense they needed to top the Lansing Lugnuts (24-30, 56-63), 3-1, in a hot Sunday series finale at Modern Woodmen Park.

Temperature at first pitch was 87 degrees with the heat index at 95; by game's end, the temperature was 92 degrees and the heat index was 104.

Lansing starter Kade Morris allowed a leadoff double to Justin Johnson in the first inning. Spencer Nivens followed with a drive that was nearly caught by a leaping Nate Nankil at the wall in right field; Nivens landed at second while a cautious Johnson made it over to third. Morris rebounded with a strikeout of Royals no. 1 prospect Jac Caglianone and a comebacker from cleanup hitter Trevor Werner before Roccaforte launched a 3-1 pitch down the right field line for a 3-0 lead.

That was all for the Quad Cities offense: Morris blanked the Bandits over the rest of his 4 1/3 innings; Garrett Irvin finished the fifth, stranding runners at the corners; Blaze Pontes finished the sixth, escaping a bases-loaded threat, and held the Bandits hitless in a scoreless seventh and eighth innings.

The Lugnuts' only run came in the fifth inning against Quad Cities starter Oscar Rayo, thanks to consecutive two-out singles from Danny Bautista, Jr., Jared Dickey and Ryan Lasko, though Dickey was thrown out at third on Lasko's single after Bautista, Jr. scored, ending the rally.

Right fielder Nankil finished 3-for-4 to lead the Nuts' offense, though he also typified the game. In the fourth, Nankil was thrown out attempting to stretch a double into a triple. In the sixth, he was caught stealing second. And in the eighth with teammates at first and second and two outs, he flied out to center field against Chazz Martinez.

Martinez then worked a 1-2-3 ninth, sewing up a River Bandits series victory.

The Lugnuts enjoy a day off on Monday before opening the final homestand of the year from August 27-September 1 against Fort Wayne. For further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

