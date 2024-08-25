Carp Lose Finale in 11 Innings
August 25, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Beloit Sky Carp News Release
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Cubs put together a pair of runs in the bottom of the 11th inning to take down the Sky Carp 3-2 Sunday afternoon.
The Carp took a 2-1 lead in the top of the 11th on an RBI double by Ryan Ignoffo, but Yeuris Jimenez (1-1) allowed two runs in the bottom half to snap the Sky Carp's four-game winning streak.
After the Cubs took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, the Sky Carp tied the game in the fourth on an RBI single from Yiddi Cappe. The score would remain 1-1 until the 11th.
The Carp got an outstanding pitching performance all afternoon long. Ike Buxton got the start and allowed just one unearned run in five solid innings of work. Josh Ekness was tremendous, striking out five batters in two innings.
Jack Sellinger and Justin Storm combined for three innings of scoreless relief before Jimenez allowed the winning run.
UPCOMING:
The Sky Carp will return home to face the Peoria Chiefs on Tuesday, August 27 in what is to be their final homestand of the season.
Highlights of the homestand include ERAs Night II on Thursday, a Poopsie Paletas bobblehead giveaway on Friday, Marvel Defenders of the Diamond on Saturday, and Sam Loizzo Day on Sunday!
The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.
Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.
Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.
