Timber Rattlers Split Series, Win 5-2 over Loons

August 25, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (62-56) (28-24) went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position dropping a series finale to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (73-46) (31-22) 5-2 on a 85-degree sunny Sunday afternoon at Dow Diamond.

- Wisconsin was worst with runners in scoring position, going 0-for-14. Their first run came off a Loons error in the first inning.

- Two lead off singles by the Timber Rattlers in the first and fourth inning produced runs. A RBI groundout made it 2-0.

- Great Lakes pulled within a run in the bottom of the fourth. Sean McLain had a two-out two-strike single.

- Jordan Thompson followed up with an RBI double, smashed off the centerfield wall, making it 2-1.

- Christian Romero issued his first walk in the fifth. Felix Valerio doubled home Eduarqui Fernandez.

- Hedbert Perez, for the second time this week took Romero deep, a solo homer to bring it 4-1.

- The Loons offensively from the fifth to seventh inning left five on base. Josue De Paula doubled and stole third in the seventh but was left aboard.

- Nick Biddison homered to lead off the ninth, the first and only run off Tyler Bryant in his 10.2 innings this season. Jake Vogel and Josue De Paula singled but a ground out ended the day.

With a Dayton win, Great Lakes is six games back of first place, with 12 games remaining this season.

The Loons start a six-game series in South Bend, Indiana, against the South Bend Cubs on Tuesday, August 27th. It is the final road series of 2024. The first pitch on Tuesday is 7:05 pm.

