'Caps Close Series with Another Win

August 27, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, Ill. - The TinCaps exploded for eight runs on 12 hits in an 8-5 win over the Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) on Sunday afternoon at Dozer Park.

After trailing 3-0 after the first inning, Fort Wayne (19-35, 47-73) bounced back in the third. Jacob Campbell picked up his first career High-A RBI driving in Nick Vogt with a single to make it 3-1. The 'Caps tacked on two more with another career-first as Rosman Verdugo (No. 17 Padres prospect) picked up his first homer with Fort Wayne on a two-run blast to tie the game.

After Peoria (28-26, 54-65) got a run back in the fourth, the TinCaps trailed 4-3. To start the sixth inning, Fort Wayne loaded the bases on singles from Kai Murphy and Nerwilian Cedeño, as well as a walk from Verdugo. Colton Bender belted a two-run double to give the TinCaps a 5-4 lead, their first of the day.

The Chiefs tied the game in the bottom of the sixth, and it remained knotted up until the eighth. With two outs, Wyatt Hoffman hit an RBI single to score Cedeño and take a 6-5 lead. The next batter, Nick Vogt, hit a single that brought Hoffman to third. While running from first to third, a throwing error by Peoria allowed Hoffman to score and put Fort Wayne in front 7-5. In the ninth, the 'Caps added one more insurance run on a solo homer from Campbell.

On the mound, Jose Reyes held the Fort Wayne lead from the sixth inning on. The righty tossed four frames in relief and only allowed one run.

Vogt led the TinCaps with three hits, and a trio of other players had multi-hit games. Murphy, Campbell, and Cedeño each had a pair of base knocks.

