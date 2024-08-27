Ramsey's Streak Snapped in Bandits' Loss to Rattlers

August 27, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Appleton, Wisconsin - Ryan Ramsey saw his 22.0-scoreless innings streak come to an end Tuesday, as the Quad Cities River Bandits fell to the Wisconsin Timber Rattler 10-4 at Fox Cities Stadium.

The left-hander began his start with a pair of perfect innings, including four strikeouts. But after retiring the first two batters he faced in the third, allowed seven-straight two-out base runners and five runs before being removed.

Eduardo Garcia drove in Wisconsin's first tallies with a two-run double, before Luis Lara plated the shortstop with an RBI-single. Ramon Rodriguez and Hedbert Perez then followed with an RBI-double and an RBI-single respectively, forcing Brooks Conrad to make a call for A.J. Block, who finished off the frame in relief.

Quad Cities quickly responded with a run against Rattlers' starter Alexander Cornielle in the fourth, as Dustin Dickerson's single drove in a two-out run, but the Wisconsin would immediately post another five-spot in the bottom half, including a bases-loaded, three-run double off the bat of Chirinos and a Rodriguez solo shot, to jump ahead 10-1.

Trevor Werner (sacrifice-fly) and Carson Roccaforte (RBI-fielder's choice) tagged Mark Manfredi for a pair of runs in the fifth, while Omar Hernandez doubled in the Bandits' fourth run in the eighth off Aaron Rund, but it would be too little too late.

Manfredi (6-2) earned the win, allowing two runs (one earned) over 2.0 innings of relief, while Ramsey (5-4) suffered his first loss since July 9, allowing five runs over 2.2 innings- the southpaw's shortest start of the year.

Former River Bandit (2017-18) and Brewers' reliever Enoli Paredes pitched 1.2 innings out of the Wisconsin bullpen as part of a Major League rehab assignment.

Quad Cities returns to Fox Cities Stadium for game two of the six-game set tomorrow afternoon, and sends Henry Williams (5-4, 3.95) to the mound opposite Wisconsin's Stiven Cruz (2-2, 3.81). First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.