Lugnuts/TinCaps Opener Postponed, Doubleheader Wednesday
August 27, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - The scheduled Tuesday night game between the Lansing Lugnuts (24-30, 56-63) and Fort Wayne TinCaps (19-35, 47-73) was postponed due to field conditions and will be made up as part of a 5:05 p.m. doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon at Jackson® Field™.
Gates will open at 4 p.m on Wednesday, with each game scheduled for seven innings and an approximate 45-minute break between games.
All fans with tickets to Saturday's game may exchange those tickets in person at the stadium box office for tickets to a 2024 Lugnuts home game or flex vouchers for the 2025 season.
For further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.
