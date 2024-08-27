Dragons Playoff Ticket Sales Begin Tomorrow

August 27, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

DAYTON, OHIO - Ticket sales for a potential Dayton Dragons 2024 first round home playoff game will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28.

If the Dragons qualify for the playoffs, they will host the first game of the first round, best-of-three playoff series on Tuesday, September 10 at 7:05 pm against the Lake County Captains at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The September 10 game would be the only home game in the first round of the playoffs for the Dragons. Game two and (if necessary) game three would be played in Lake County.

Entering games on August 27, the Dragons are in first place in the playoff chase, leading West Michigan by five and one-half games and Great Lakes by six games with 12 games to play. All playoff ticket purchases would be refunded if the Dragons do not qualify for the playoffs.

Ticket prices are $10.00 for stadium seating, and $5.00 for lawn seating for the playoff game on September 10.

Tickets for the potential playoff game on September 10 can be purchased at this link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/160060F7E1966F50

Playoff tickets can also be purchased at the Dragons Box Office located to the left of the main entry gates at Day Air Ballpark and through the following outlets:

Online at daytondragons.com By phone by calling the Dragons Box office at (937) 228-2287 Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at (937) 228-2323

The Dragons Box Office is open throughout the season from 10:00 AM to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. On weekend game dates, the Dragons Box Office opens at 2:00 p.m. and closes in the seventh inning. The box office is closed on Saturdays and Sundays when the team is on the road.

There is never a convenience charge for tickets purchased at the Dragons Box Office. There is also no convenience charge for tickets purchased from the Dragons by phone at (937) 228-2287 although a printing charge may apply for paper tickets that need to be mailed.

