3rd-Rounder Kuroda-Grauer Joins Nuts

August 27, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Infielder Josh Kuroda-Grauer received from Stockton (Single-A - California League), - Infielder Ángel Arévalo transferred to Stockton.

The updated Lansing roster now has 27 active players and three players on the Injured List.

A native of Somerset, NJ, Kuroda-Grauer was drafted 75th overall out of Rutgers as the top pick in the third round in the 2024 draft and is currently ranked the No. 13 prospect in the A's organization by MLB Pipeline. The 21-year-old led the nation with 95 hits in the regular season, averaging 1.79 hits/game, while his .428 batting average ranked second only to Charlie Condon, the third overall pick.

In his pro debut, Kuroda-Grauer slashed .389/.476/.389 in 12 games for Stockton, going 21-for-54 with 13 runs scored, four steals, and seven walks. He joins 2023 A's second-rounder Ryan Lasko as Scarlet Knights on the Lugnuts' roster.

The Lugnuts (24-30, 56-63) open their final homestand of the season tonight at 7:05 p.m. with the first of six games against the Fort Wayne TinCaps; Kuroda-Grauer is in the lineup as the starting shortstop, batting sixth. For tickets or more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.