Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM vs. West Michigan)

August 27, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, August 27, 2024 l Game # 65 (121)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

West Michigan Whitecaps (29-24, 60-59) at Dayton Dragons (35-19, 69-51)

LH Joe Adametz (3-2, 3.65) vs. RH Ryan Cardona (8-4, 3.34)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the first game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

In the Standings : The Dragons are in first place, five and one-half games ahead of West Michigan in the East Division of the Midwest League (2nd Half) with 12 games to play. Great Lakes is six games out of first.

Streaks/Trends : The Dragons are 10-1 over their last 11 games and 14-2 over their last 16. They are 35-16 (.686) over their last 51 games, second to Palm Beach (Florida State League) for best record in all Minor League Baseball (120 teams) during that period. They are 56-32 (.636) over their last 88 (since May 12), tied with Palm Beach for most wins in MiLB.

Last Series (August 20-25 vs. Cedar Rapids) : Dayton went 5-1 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series :.295 batting average (59 for 200); 5.8 runs/game (35 R, 6 G); 11 home runs; 16 stolen bases; 3.11 ERA (55 IP, 19 ER); 3 errors.

Team Notes

In the last series with Cedar Rapids, the Dragons established season highs for home runs in a series (11) and stolen bases in a series (16), batting .295.

While going 14-2 over their last 16 games, the Dragons lead the MWL in runs, home runs, and stolen bases. They rank second in Team ERA.

Dayton is 21-8 in one-run games (15-4 at home). They are 20-7 at home overall in the second half. They are 22-8 at home when scoring first in 2024.

The Dragons are 16-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 44-10 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,018), trailing #1 Indianapolis (8,322).

Terrific Trio : In the month of August, the Dragons are 16-6. Cam Collier, Leo Balcazar, and Ethan O'Donnell among MWL leaders in the month:

Collier : 1st in OBP (.535), T-2nd in Batting Average (.354), 2nd in OPS (1.264), 2nd in Slugging Pct. (.729), T-4th in home runs, 3rd in RBI (18), 2nd in runs (20).

O'Donnell : 4 th in OPS (1.053), 4 th in Slugging (.659), 2 nd in extra base hits (14), T-4 th in home runs (5), T-4 th in RBI (18), T-3 rd in runs (19), 9 th in Batting Avg. (.352).

Balcazar : 5 th in Slugging (.588), 6 th in OPS (.956), 8 th in Batting Average (.353), T-4 th in RBI (18), T-7 th in home runs (4), 3 rd in hits (30), T-4 th in extra base hits (11).

Player Notes

Starting pitcher Ryan Cardona since July 1: 7 GS, 5-0, 1.64 ERA, 38.1 IP, 19 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 7 BB, 38 SO.

Cam Collier over his last 22 games: 27 for 69 (.391), 6 HR, 22 RBI, 7 2B, 25 BB. Collier hit four home runs in the last series vs. Cedar Rapids.

Ethan O'Donnell over his last 26 games: 38 for 106 (.358), 5 HR, 7 2B, 4 3B. O'Donnell hit three home runs in the last series vs. Cedar Rapids.

Leo Balcazar over his last 28 games: 40 for 113 (.354), 5 HR, 7 2B, 1 3B, 23 RBI, 4 SB.

Jay Allen II over his last 18 games: 18 for 54 (.333), 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 3B, 8 RBI, 12 BB. Allen has broken the franchise record for hit-by-pitch in a season with 22 (previous record was 17).

New Dragons catcher/first baseman John Michael Faile finished his five-year college career at North Greenville University as the all-time leader in home runs and RBI for the NCAA Division II level, hitting over .400 two times and winning his conference's triple crown once. Faile hit home runs in each of his first three games with the Dragons including a grand slam in his third game.

Arij Fransen over his last 12 G: 1.30 ERA, 34.2 IP, 5 R.

John Murphy has allowed earned runs in only two of 24 appearances since May 1. His 1.96 ERA in 2024 is fifth among MWL pitchers with 35+ IP.

Brody Jessee over his last 5 G: 11 IP, 5 H, 0 R.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, August 28 (7:05 pm): West Michigan RH Jaden Hamm (5-4, 2.67) at Dayton TBA

Thursday, August 29 (7:05 pm): West Michigan RH Joseph Montalvo (0-1, 3.18) at Dayton TBA

