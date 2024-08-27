Whitecaps Take Series Opener Despite Long Home Run by Dayton's John Michael Faile

August 27, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio -The West Michigan Whitecaps collected 16 hits on the way to an 11-2 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Tuesday night. The game was the opener to a six-game series between the top two teams in the East Division.

A crowd of 7,608 in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The Dragons loss cut their lead in the playoff race to four and one-half games over West Michigan. Third place Great Lakes won on Tuesday and they pulled to within five games of the Dragons. There are 11 games to play in the regular season. the Dragons "magic number" to clinch a playoff berth remains at seven.

Game Summary :

The Dragons took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Jacob Hurtubise doubled off the right field wall, went to third on Cade Hunter's ground out, and scored on a single to left field by Victor Acosta.

But West Michigan responded with three runs in the third inning as the first four batters of the frame all had hits. They totaled five hits in the inning to take a 3-1 lead.

The score remained 3-1 over the next several innings. The Dragons could not mount a consistent threat at the plate. They had five hits in the first four innings but did not have another hit until the ninth. West Michigan broke open a close game in the eighth inning with five runs to jump ahead 8-1, and they added three more in the top of the ninth.

Dayton's John Michael Faile blasted a long opposite field home run to right field in the bottom of the ninth for the Dragons. The home run was estimated at 444' and closed out the scoring.

View the home run by Faile here: https://x.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1828617538588004598

Dragons starting pitcher Ryan Cardona (8-5) was charged with the loss. He worked four and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs on five hits with three walks and six strikeouts.

The Dragons finished with six hits. Faile was 2 for 4 including his fourth home run in his eight games with the Dragons. Ethan O'Donnell also had two hits.

Up Next : The Dragons (35-20, 69-52) host West Michigan (30-24, 61-59) in the second game of the six-game series on Wednesday night at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Graham Osman, who began the 2024 season with the Dragons but has spent most of the year with Single-A Daytona, will start for Dayton after re-joining the Dragons on Tuesday. Jaden Hamm (5-4, 2.67) will start for West Michigan. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air : All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.