Sky Carp Power Past Chiefs

August 27, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

BELOIT, WI - The Beloit Sky Carp mashed three home runs, including a pair over the game's final three innings, to rally past the Chiefs 7-5 on Tuesday.

Leading 5-3 entering the seventh, Chiefs starter Brycen Mautz turned the ball over to Tanner Jacobson after walking the lead-off man. After recording consecutive outs, Mark Coley launched a two-out, two-run homer to tie the score at 5-5.

In the eighth, Beloit muscled up again to grab the lead. Kemp Alderman delivered his first High-A homer in timely fashion, another two-run shot off of Jacobson, to give the Sky Carp a late 7-5 lead.

Beloit closer Josh White worked around a catcher's interference in the ninth inning to record the save.

It was Peoria who jumped out to the early lead on Tuesday. Back-to-back doubles from Chase Davis and Tre Richardson gave the Chiefs an early 1-0 lead in the series opener.

The advantage was short-lived, however. Beloit's Colby Shade homered on the first pitch of the bottom of the first to tie the game at 1-1. An RBI single from Wilfredo Lara gave the Sky Carp a 2-1 lead after an inning.

Beloit chipped in another run in the bottom of the third to expand their lead. Catcher Ryan Ignoffo smacked a double down the third base line to give the home team a 3-1 edge.

In the middle innings, the Chiefs bats came to life against opposing starter Karson Milbrandt. Peoria used three consecutive two-out hits to turn a deficit into a lead. An Alex Iadisernia double scored Won-Bin Cho to make it a 3-2 affair. Then, after a Miguel Villarroel infield single, Brayden Jobert cleared the bases with a two-run double to give the Chiefs a 4-3 lead. Chase Adkison added on an RBI sac fly in the fifth to create a 5-3 margin.

Mautz, who worked into the seventh, overcame some early struggles to give his club a chance to win. The Peoria southpaw retired 11 in a row before the walk in the seventh led to his departure. He left the game Tuesday in line for his second consecutive win after punching out a career-high 12 batters in his last start.

Jacobson, who took the loss in the series opener, was in the midst of one of best stretches of his season before Tuesday's defeat. In his previous eight outings, Jacobson had allowed just one run.

With a Quad Cities loss at Wisconsin on Tuesday, the Chiefs remain one game back of the River Bandits for a second-half playoff berth with 11 games to play.

The Chiefs continue their series in Beloit on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

