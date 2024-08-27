Final Homestand Starts with a Bang

August 27, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - A pair of late-inning home runs led the Sky Carp to a thrilling 7-5 victory over the Peoria Chiefs Tuesday night.

Trailing 5-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, Mark Coley tied the game up with a two-run blast to left field.

With the game knotted at 5-5 in the eighth, it was Kemp Alderman's turn to go yard, sending a 420-foot blast to right field to make it 7-5.

Josh White capped an outstanding performance by the Sky Carp bullpen. After Karson Milbrandt surrendered five runs in four-plus frames, the Carp pen allowed just two hits in 4 2-3 scoreless frames.

Jack Sellinger pitched 1 1-3 scoreless, while Edgar Sanchez, Holt Jones and Josh White (fifth save) each pitched one scoreless inning.

After surrendering a run in the top of the first inning, Colby Shade hit the first pitch of the bottom of the first out of the ballpark to left field to immediately tie the game. Wilfredo Lara later hit a two-out RBI single to give the Carp the lead.

Ryan Ignoffo later had an RBI double to put the Sky Carp up 3-1 before the Chiefs rallied for four straight runs.

UPCOMING:

The two teams will meet again on the final Waggin' One Price Wednesday of the season. Fans can bring their dogs to the game, and get a hot dog, chips, soda and ticket to the game for just $18!

Highlights of the homestand include ERAs Night II on Thursday, a Poopsie Paletas bobblehead giveaway on Friday, Marvel Defenders of the Diamond on Saturday, and Sam Loizzo Day on Sunday!

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

