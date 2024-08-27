Captains Defeat Kernels in Rain-Shortened Series Opener

EASTLAKE, OH - In the first game of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (29-24, 70-49) defeated the Cedar Rapids Kernels (25-30, 62-57) by a score of 5-2 on Tuesday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

The game was declared official after the top of the sixth inning following a 46-minute rain delay.

Lake County struck first with the first three runs of the contest.

After hitting a leadoff single and stealing second base, 2B Travis Bazzana, MLB Pipeline's No. 1 Cleveland and No. 13 overall prospect, eventually scored the game's opening run on a two-out balk by Kernels RHP Tanner Hall (0-2).

One inning later, 3B Alex Mooney, MLB Pipeline's No. 24 Cleveland prospect, drew a leadoff walk to begin the home half of the second frame, after which he stole second base. He was then driven in when LF Wuilfredo Antunez hit a two-run home run, his first career High-A homer, which gave the Captains a 3-0 lead.

After permitting a hit-by-pitch to begin the game, Lake County RHP Rorik Maltrud (ND) retired the next nine Cedar Rapids hitters he faced in order. However, this streak ended when Kernels CF Walker Jenkins, MLB Pipeline's No. 1 Minnesota and No. 4 overall prospect, hit a leadoff home run to begin the fourth inning, which made it a 3-1 contest.

One inning later, Cedar Rapids made it a one-run game when 2B Jose Salas hit a solo shot to right center field. Then, LF Kyle Hess doubled to left field to put the tying run in scoring position. After SS Kaelen Culpepper popped out, Jenkins stepped up to the plate with two outs. This marked the end of the night for Maltrud, who tied his High-A best with six strikeouts, allowing four hits, two earned runs, and no walks in 4.2 innings of work.

But Captains LHP Adam Tulloch (6-0), before throwing his first pitch in relief, picked off Hess at second base to end the half-inning.

Lake County added another pair of runs in the home half of the fifth. In consecutive at-bats, SS Angel Genao, MLB Pipeline's No. 6 Cleveland and No. 93 overall prospect, hit an RBI single, and 1B Ralphy Velazquez, MLB Pipeline's No. 5 Cleveland and No. 76 overall prospect, recorded an RBI groundout.

Tulloch finally worked a perfect sixth inning out of the Captains bullpen, capping it off with his lone strikeout of the night.

The second game of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and Kernels is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at 12:05 p.m. It will be Spectacular Senior Day at the ballpark, presented by Medical Mutual, where Lake County will suit up as Minor League Baseball's 121st team, the Malmö Oat Milkers. The Captains' jerseys will be auctioned off postgame.

The game will be the MiLB Free Game of the Day, and will be broadcast for free on MLB.com. It will also be broadcast on the Bally Live app and MiLB.TV, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- After going 2-for-2 with a two-run home run and a double on Tuesday night, OF Wuilfredo Antunez extended his hitting streak to 10 games across Lake County and Single-A Lynchburg. In his first seven games as a Captain, the 22-year-old is hitting .400 with 10 hits, three doubles, one home run, three RBI, one walk, one stolen base, and a 1.063 OPS.

- With a stolen base on Tuesday night, INF Alex Mooney recorded his 40th stolen base of the season. He is now the second Captain with at least 30 extra-base hits and 40 stolen bases in a season, joining current Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre OF Greg Allen, who achieved the feat in 2015.

- With an RBI single on Tuesday night, INF Angel Genao has now hit safely in each of his last four games, and nine of his last 11.

