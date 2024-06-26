Burgos and Fascia Homer, Bullpen Blanks Loons in 4-2 Captains Victory

EASTLAKE, OH - Lake County RF Jorge Burgos and 1B Zac Fascia both crushed home runs, while the Captains (3-2, 44-27) bullpen pitched five no-hit innings to outlast the Great Lakes Loons (2-3, 36-35) by a score of 4-2 on Wednesday at Classic Auto Group Park.

Burgos' solo shot came in the bottom of the second to put the Captains up 1-0 in his first at-bat since being named Midwest League Player of the Week (week of June 17-23). In the bottom of the third, Fascia's solo blast marked his second homer in his last two games played.

After Great Lakes 3B Jake Gelof, MLB Pipeline's No. 22 Dodgers prospect, tied the game with a two-out, two-run double, Lake County regained the lead with a two-run fourth inning. 3B Alex Mooney, MLB Pipeline's No. 20 Cleveland prospect, hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly, and C Cooper Ingle served an RBI single to give the Captains a 4-2 advantage.

RHP Jake Miller (4-2) earned the win with 2.1 shutout innings of relief, fanning three and walking one. RHP Jay Driver pitched 1.2 scoreless frames, extending his streak to 21 straight innings without allowing an earned run. RHP Zane Morehouse pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his sixth save of the season.

Great Lakes RHP Peter Heubeck (2-4), MLB Pipeline's No. 30 Dodgers prospect, was handed the loss, allowing four runs across 4.2 innings. Lake County RHP Zach Jacobs (ND) picked up the no-decision in four innings of work, allowing two runs while punching out five.

First pitch for the third game of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and Loons is scheduled for Thursday night at 7 p.m. It will be Dawg Day at the ballpark, where the team will pay special tribute to Bulldogs. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Live app and MiLB.TV, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes To Know

- Lake County has stolen 10 bases in the first two games of the series against Great Lakes. No other Minor League team has stolen more than six bags in the last two games.

- OF Jorge Burgos has hit three homers in his last six games, upping his season total to seven. Since June 18, Burgos leads the Midwest League and is 11th in Minor League Baseball in slugging (.913).

- RHP Zach Jacobs is holding opponents to a .124 (12-for-97) opposing average across his last 10 appearances (two of them starts). Lake County is 16-2 when he appears in a game.

- C Cooper Ingle went 1-for-4 with an RBI single, stretching his on-base streak to 12 games.

