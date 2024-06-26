Picantes Steal Season-High Six Bases in 8-3 Win Over Loons

EASTLAKE, OH - In the first game of a scheduled six-game series, Los Picantes de Lake County (2-2, 43-27) defeated the Great Lakes Loons (2-2, 36-34) by a final score of 8-3 on Tuesday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

Lake County recorded a season-high six stolen bases, five of which eventually led to a Picantes run.

CF Jonah Advincula led the way with three swipes, which tied a professional career-high. After drawing a leadoff walk to begin the bottom of the third inning, he stole second base. Two batters later, SS Angel Genao, MLB Pipeline's No. 11 Cleveland prospect, drove him in with an RBI single, which extended Lake County's lead to 3-1. Genao then stole second base, eventually scoring on an RBI single from RF Jake Fox, MLB Pipeline's No. 18 Cleveland prospect.

Two frames later, Advincula stole second base again after hitting a single. Then, after 2B Alex Mooney, MLB Pipeline's No. 20 Cleveland prospect, drew a walk, the pair converted a double steal to put runners on second and third with one out. Advincula scored on an RBI single from Genao in the ensuing at-bat, and Mooney scored on an RBI infield single from DH Cooper Ingle immediately after.

Then, in the bottom of the fifth inning, 3B Jose Devers, MLB Pipeline's No. 19 Cleveland prospect, stole second base after tallying a single. However, he was left on base after a sacrifice fly from Advincula and a pop out from Mooney.

Los Picantes jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. LF Guy Lipscomb hit a two-out RBI triple down the right field line to drive in the game's first run. Immediately after, C Johnny Tincher reached on a fielding error, which allowed Lipscomb to score. Tincher was then caught stealing third base to end the frame.

LHP Matt Wilkinson (ND) pitched four innings, allowing four hits (tied for his most at the High-A level), one earned run, and one walk, while throwing four strikeouts in 67 pitches (42 strikes). His lone run allowed was courtesy of a leadoff home run from Loons 2B Jordan Thompson in the top of the third inning.

Lake County LHP Adam Tulloch (3-0) earned his third victory of the season, striking out a pair in two scoreless frames out of the Picantes bullpen.

Notes To Know

- After stealing six of seven bases on Tuesday night, Lake County now has an 88.2% stolen base percentage (120-for-136). This mark leads the Midwest League, and ranks fourth in Minor League Baseball.

- The Captains' six stolen bases on Tuesday night were their most in a game since May 18, 2018 at Kane County, when the team stole seven bases. Lake County's six steals on Tuesday night were also tied for their fourth-most in a game since 2005.

-With a stolen base in the bottom of the fourth inning, INF Alex Mooney now has 25 stolen bases this season. He is one of just three players in Minor League Baseball with at least 65 hits, 35 RBI, and 25 stolen bases this year, joining OF Henry Bolte (High-A Lansing) and OF/1B Matthew Etzel (High-A Aberdeen and Double-A Bowie).

- With four strikeouts on Tuesday night, LHP Matt Wilkinson is now up to 103 strikeouts in just 63.1 combined innings across Lake County and Single-A Lynchburg this season. He is one of three MiLB pitchers with at least 100 strikeouts this year, joining LHP Quinn Mathews (110, Single-A Palm Beach and High-A Peoria) and RHP Chayce McDermott (109, Triple-A Norfolk).

- With a double and a pair of RBI singles on Tuesday night, INF Angel Genao tallied his second multi-RBI game and second three-hit game as a Captain, his first since June 9 at Beloit (also two RBI) and June 18 at South Bend (also three hits), respectively. The 20-year-old is hitting .294 in his first 16 games at the High-A level.

