Captains Clamp Loons 4-2

June 26, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (36-35) (2-3) were limited to two hits and two runs by the Lake County Captains (44-27) (3-2), who took their second straight, today's final 4-2 on an 81-degree partly cloudy Wednesday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park.

- Great Lakes and Lake County, both walked six times and left six runners on base. Only one Loon, who reached via a walk, came around to score.

- Jake Gelof brought home both Great Lakes runs on a two-out, two-strike double off the right field fence in the fourth. It scored Chris Newell, who walked, and Noah Miller singled aboard. Both moved into scoring position on an error.

- Peter Heubeck started for Great Lakes and walked five Captains over 4.2 innings. Lake County's Jorge Burgos had a solo homer in the second and Zac Fascia delivered a solo blast in the third. Heubeck allowed those two hits through his first four frames.

- Lake County's first two batters of the fifth reached on walks. A sac fly and two singles followed to make it 4-2.

- Brandon Neeck and Michael Martinez combined for the final 3.1 innings, permitting no hits. Neeck inherited base loaded in the fifth, inducing a lineout to center. Martinez worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

- The Captains' bullpen totaled five scoreless innings, the trio of Jake Miller, Jay Driver, and Zane Morehouse.

- Josue De Paula walked in his final at-bat. He has reached in both games since his Tuesday call-up.

Peter Heubeck gave up two home runs this afternoon. The right-hander had one hit against him in his previous 53.2 innings.

The Loons and Captains will start at 7 pm in the next three games. The next game is tomorrow Thursday, June 27th.

