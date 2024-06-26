Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (12:05 PM at Fort Wayne)

June 26, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, June 26, 2024 l Game # 5 (71)

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 12:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (1-3, 35-35) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (2-2, 30-40)

RH Jose Franco (0-1, 5.25) vs. LH Jagger Haynes (2-3, 4.41)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliates of the San Diego Padres) in the second game of a six-game series. Season Series between Dayton and Fort Wayne: Fort Wayne 4, Dayton 3 (at Parkview Field: Dayton 1, Fort Wayne 0).

Streaks : The Dragons are 6-4 over their last 10 games.

Scheduling Note : Please note the special scheduling on the next homestand at Day Air Ballpark beginning Monday, July 1:

There will be a game on Monday, which is normally an off-day (July 1). The series includes games Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday (July 1-3).

The Wednesday, July 3 game (final game of the homestand) will start at the special start time of 5:35 p.m. The other games start at 7:05 pm.

Last Game: Tuesday : Dayton 8, Fort Wayne 4. Victor Vargas tossed five scoreless innings in his debut in the Reds organization. The Dragons had 13 hits, their highest total in a game since they had 13 against Lansing on June 7. Logan Tanner, Victor Acosta, and Sal Stewart all had home runs for Dayton. The Dragons collected seven extra base hits and stole four bases, building an 8-0 lead by the middle of the sixth inning.

Current Series (June 25-30 at Fort Wayne) : Dayton is 1-0 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series : .342 batting average (13 for 38); 8.0 runs/game (8 R, 1 G); 3 home runs; 4 stolen bases; 3.00 ERA (9 IP, 3 ER); 1 error.

Last Series (June 18-23 at West Michigan) : Dayton went 3-3 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series : .195 batting average (37 for 190); 4.2 runs/game (25 R, 6 G); 5 home runs; 6 stolen bases; 3.88 ERA (51 IP, 22 ER); 2 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 32-22 in night games; 3-13 in day games (1-13 in their last 14 day games).

The Dragons are 10-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 22-8 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,034).

Saturday, June 15, the Dragons notched a walk-off win for the second straight night, marking the first time since 2019 that they have earned back-to-back walk-off wins. It is the first time since record-keeping of walk-offs began in 2010 that the Dragons have erased a ninth inning deficit to take a walk-off win in the bottom of the ninth in consecutive games.

Player Notes

Hector Rodriguez over his last 30 games (since May 22) is batting .328 (40 for 122) with one home run, four doubles, two triples, and four RBI.

Dragons reliever John Murphy over his last 10 outings: 14 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 22 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Dragons reliever Luis Mey over his last eight outings: 11 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 6 BB, 19 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Dragons reliever Joseph Menefee over his last nine outings: 13.1 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 8 BB, 21 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, June 27 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Ryan Cardona (3-4, 4.76) at Fort Wayne LH Fernando Sanchez (1-2, 8.25)

Friday, June 28 (7:05 pm): Dayton LH T.J. Sikkema (1-2, 5.01) at Fort Wayne RH Henry Baez (1-2, 3.74)

Saturday, June 29 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-1, 2.79) at Fort Wayne RH Dylan Lesko (1-5, 6.12)

Sunday, June 30 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Victor Vargas (1-0, 0.00) at Fort Wayne RH Braden Nett (0-0, 9.28)

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.