Peoria Claims Rain-Shortened Affair Over Quad Cities

June 26, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Chiefs pushed across eight unanswered runs to top the River Bandits 8-1 in a rain-shortened seven-inning contest.

After they were down 1-0 in the fourth, the Chiefs scored eight unanswered runs. Won-Bin Cho led off the fourth inning with a walk and Dakota Harris doubled to bring him home and tie the game. With Harris on third, Alex Iadisernia grounded out to make the score 2-1.

Joshua Baez singled and Cho walked with two outs in the fifth. They each advanced a base on a wild pitch and came across after Harris singled to make it 4-1. The shortstop drove in three runs on Tuesday to increase his June OPS to 1.274.

In the sixth, Iadisernia recorded a single and Michael Curialle was hit by a pitch. Tre Richardson laid down a perfect bunt to score Iadisernia and increase the Chiefs lead to 5-1.

The Chiefs put the game away in the seventh inning with three more runs. Leonardo Bernal walked and Chris Rotondo and Osvaldo Tovalin both singled to load the bases. Richardson drove in his second and third runs of the game with a single. Joshua Baez skied a ball to left field for an RBI double to make the score 8-1.

Peoria starter Inohan Paniagua pitched five innings and gave up one run on five hits and four walks. The right-hander struck out five to earn his sixth win of the season. Reliever Tyler Bradt threw two hitless innings with four punchouts. He earned his first save of the year.

At the end of the seventh inning, the game was called due to rain. Wednesday's game is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. as part of Splash Day. Left-hander Pete Hansen will make the start for Peoria.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.