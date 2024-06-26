Bandits Outpitch Peoria to Win Game Two

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Chiefs fell to the River Bandits 3-1 after more than a two-hour delay on Wednesday.

Starter Pete Hansen gave up three early runs in the first two innings. Carson Roccaforte drove in a run in the first with a sacrifice fly. Jack Pineda and Jared Dickey made the score 3-0 in the second.

Hansen recorded four scoreless frames to follow to collect his fourth quality start of the year and second in as many games.

Peoria crawled one run closer in the fifth inning off reliever Natanael Garabitos. Darlin Moquete led off the frame with a single, stole second and advanced to third on an error. Osvaldo Tovalin drove in Moquete after he grounded out to make the score 3-1.

The Chiefs attempted a rally in the ninth inning with one out. Leonardo Bernal singled and Chris Rotondo tallied his third single of the afternoon. River Bandits closer Ben Sears struck out the next two batters to claim his eighth save, tied for the most in the Midwest League.

Quad Cities starter Hunter Patteson threw four scoreless innings in his third High-A start. Garabitos earned the win and Hansen took the loss.

Rotondo recorded his third three-hit game of the season to increase his June batting average to .328. With the Chiefs this season, the outfielder has a .891 OPS through 19 games.

Game three of the series is slated for Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Darlin Saladin will make his High-A debut against the River Bandits. In 11 games with Single-A Palm Beach this season, he tallied a 1.95 ERA with a 1.02 WHIP.

