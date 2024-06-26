Sky Carp Fall Just Shy of 10th Straight Win

June 26, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

CEDAR RAPIDS - The Sky Carp couldn't quite come up with their 10th straight victory on Wednesday afternoon in Cedar Rapids.

The Kernels rallied from a 4-2 deficit, eventually scoring three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to come away with an 8-6 victory to snap the Carp winning streak at nine games.

The Sky Carp trailed 2-0 when they plated three runs to break in front. Carlos Santiago hit an RBI single, Cam Barstad followed with an RBI single, and the Carp took the lead on a wild pitch that made it 3-2.

The advantage was extended to 4-2 in the sixth inning when Josh Zamora hit his team-leading 13th home run of the season.

The Kernels rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, only to see the Sky Carp come back with a tying run on a sacrifice fly by Osiris Johnson to make it 5-5.

After the Kernels scored three times in the bottom of the eighth, the Carp again rallied, scoring on an RBI single by Johnson and putting the go-ahead run on base before falling.

Emmett Olson got the start for the Carp and was solid, allowing just one earned run in five innings of work.

COMING UP:

The two teams will meet again Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Noble Meyer gets the start for the Sky Carp.

The nine-game winning streak was the team's longest since winning nine in a row in 2013.

The Sky Carp will return home Monday, July 1, for a three-game series against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, an affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. All three games will feature a fantastic post-game fireworks show!

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

