Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game-Worn Jerseys and Other Items Available Now in Online Auction

DAYTON, Ohio - Numerous game-worn jerseys and other items from the Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game presented by Kettering Health are now available in an online auction that will continue until 12:00 am on Friday, July 5.

The second annual Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game presented by Kettering Health took place on Saturday, June 1, 2024 at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The event featured a home run derby, celebrity softball game, and pre-event party on the plaza.

Items available in the online auction include:

Numerous autographed game-worn celebrity softball jerseys of current and former Cincinnati Bengals players from the 2024 Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game presented by Kettering Health. Players available include Logan Wilson, Jake Browning, Evan McPherson, Sam Hubbard, Amarius Mims, Giovani Bernard, David Fulcher, Coach Zac Taylor, and many others.

Several autographed NFL jerseys signed by the entire roster of the 2024 Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game presented by Kettering Health including jerseys of Logan Wilson, Jake Browning, Sam Hubbard, and more.

Numerous autographed footballs and bats signed by the entire roster of the 2024 Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game presented by Kettering Health.

Fans are encouraged to check the description of each individual item in the auction before posting a bid. To bid in the online auction, see the entire 2024 Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball roster, and learn more, go to www.daytondragons.com/auction.

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson was joined by over 30 current and former Bengals players all wearing a one-of-a-kind jersey at the event, designed in honor of the Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation. The jersey featured the foundation's blue and pink colors.

Wilson works closely with the Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation, a 501(c)3 sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) research program and scholarship fund. The foundation, dedicated in Brooks' name, carries the legacy of Brooks and strives to end the mystery behind SIDS. To learn more about the Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation, visit: https://www.playforbrooks.org/.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Dayton Dragons Foundation, which provides financial support for many Dragons community programs. To learn more about the Dayton Dragons Foundation, visit: https://www.milb.com/dayton/community/foundation.

