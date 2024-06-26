Dragons Game at Fort Wayne Postponed on Wednesday

Fort Wayne, Ind. - The Midwest League game between the Dayton Dragons and Fort Wayne TinCaps was postponed due to rain on Wednesday afternoon in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The game has been rescheduled for Thursday, June 27 as part of a doubleheader in Fort Wayne. The first game will start at 5:35 pm (EDT). Both games on Thursday will be seven-inning games.

The next Dragons home game is Monday, July 1 at 7:05 pm against the Lake County Captains at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Scheduling Note : Please note the special scheduling on the next homestand at Day Air Ballpark beginning Monday, July 1:

There will be a game on Monday, which is normally an off-day (July 1). The series includes games Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday (July 1-3). The Wednesday, July 3 game (final game of the homestand) will start at the special start time of 5:35 p.m. The other games start at 7:05 pm.

