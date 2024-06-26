Series Opener Goes Cubs' Way in Wisconsin 8-4

Appleton, WI - After putting up 10 runs in the series finale on Sunday against the Lake County Captains, the South Bend Cubs bats did not go cold on Monday's off day. In fact, they came out blazing hot in the series opener versus the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Tuesday at Fox Cities Stadium. In an 8-4 doubling of the Rattlers, South Bend has started the second half by winning three of four games.

Facing left-hander Mark Manfredi for a third time this season, South Bend went right to work and put together a two-out rally in the top of the 1st inning. Jonathon Long singled, and Brian Kalmer walked, putting two men on for Parker Chavers.

The lefty, who extended his consecutive games on base streak to 22 straight games on Tuesday, pounded a triple to the right-center field gap, scoring two. That gave instant run support to starter Ty Johnson, who had yet to throw a pitch.

Johnson took that run efficiency and put together his most productive outing since joining South Bend. Luis Lara reached base to start the bottom of the 1st, then stole second. A double play ended the bottom of the 1st when Jordan Nwogu made a dicing catch in left field, and doubled up Lara back at second base.

Johnson cruised to four scoreless innings. He would get an even bigger safety net when South Bend put four on the board in the top of the 3rd. Brett Bateman was hit by a pitch, Pedro Ramirez singled, and Long stepped up, crushing a ball over the wall in left field for a three-run homer. It was his ninth of the year.

Later, Ed Howard smashed a base hit into right field for another RBI. Out of the bullpen, Angel Gonzalez earned the win with two strong innings. Jack Patterson also added two solid frames, giving up just an unearned run.

In the top of the 9th, Chavers stepped up again, and mashed a home run over the right field wall. Both Long and Chavers had three hit days, and Chavers was only a double shy of the cycle.

Jose Romero closed out the final three outs, and South Bend is off to a solid start this week against the first half West Division champions. It's quick turnaround to Game 2, as South Bend and Wisconsin will get together Wednesday afternoon at 1:10 PM EST. Right-hander Erian Rodriguez will pitch for the Cubs.

