Bucks 12th Bike Ride Set for July 18

June 18, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have announced the date of their 12th "Hit for the Cycle" Poker Bike Ride, presented by SCHEELS. Sunday, July 18 will be the date of the event which will feature stops at various bars and restaurants in the Cedar Valley.

Registration will begin at 10:00 am at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium with the ride starting at 10:30 am where bicyclists will begin the ride of approximately 20 miles with stops at BJ's Bar, The Brass Tap, The Horny Toad American Bar & Grill, The Pump Haus Pub & Grill, and The Screaming Eagle American Bar & Grill. Riders will receive a playing card at each stop for their chance to win prizes for the best five-card poker hand. In addition, the Bucks will give away prizes during each inning of that afternoon's Bucks game versus the St. Cloud Rox for all Poker Ride participants. Game time is 4:05 pm with gates opening at 3:30 pm.

Riders will have two options for registration. Option 1 costs $23 and riders will receive a t-shirt, reserved seat ticket to that day's Bucks game, sandwich item, bag of chips, and a beverage. Option 2 costs $35 and gets riders a t-shirt, ticket to that day's Bucks game, and a pass to the Budweiser Party Deck.

Registrations can be picked up at the Souvenir Stand at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium or online at www.waterloobucks.com. All pre-registration forms must be returned to the souvenir stand or mailed to Waterloo Bucks, P.O. Box 4124, Waterloo, IA 50704. Pre-registration is not mandatory, but order forms turned in by noon on July 9 will be guaranteed a t-shirt. Riders may also register at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium on the day of the ride.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.