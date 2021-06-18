Growlers Drop Series Opener to Rafters

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Growlers started their brief two game home stand against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters with a loss on Thursday, 13-2.

What was a close game early quickly turned on its head at Homer Stryker Field. The Rafters led 2-0 early, before a 2-run double by EJ Exposito doubled Wisconsin Rapids' lead. The hit came on a ball that many at Homer Stryker believed to be foul. Ultimately, it was ruled fair and upheld.

The Growlers offense did respond in the bottom half of the fourth. Nolan McCarthy doubled home Anthony Calarco, and came around to score on a Devin Burkes single. The two Kentucky Wildcats combined to get Kalamazoo back within striking distance.

Unfortunately, that was all the offense for the day. Mainly due to the outstanding outing turned in by Rapids starter Matt Osterberg - going 6 innings, allowing only the two runs on 5 hits and managing 6 strikeouts.

Struggles persisted for the Growlers bullpen. Gill went 4 innings, before turning the ball over to Collin Witzke. Witzke worked an efficient fifth, but lost control of the zone in the sixth, leading to 4 walks. Nate Fleischli entered soon after to try and get out of the jam. However, 4 runs wound up crossing the plate in the inning.

Eventually, position player Cade Stanton came in to pitch the ninth, allowing only one run on a solo shot by the Rafters' Elijah Dickerson.

The Growlers record drops to 5-11 on the season. Kalamazoo will look for a split tomorrow night at 6:35 ET.

