Bombers Drop Third Straight with Tough Loss to Traverse City

June 18, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Bombers News Release







TRAVERSE CITY, MI. - Battle Creek went on the road to Traverse City for the first time this season last night, and it did not end well for the Bombers. After scoring first for the eleventh time this season, the Bombers lost a 3-0 lead and dropped game one of the road trip 12-3.

The scoring got started in the top of the second. Jacob McKeon led off with a single, and after a wild pitch moved him to second, Heath Hood would drive him home with a single of his own. Hood would finish the day 3-for-4.

Drew Lasseigne made his Bombers debut on the mound and threw four no-hit innings. He got some more run support in the top of the fifth after Ed Johnson doubled and then Aaron Beck scored him on an RBI single. Beck would score later in the inning on another RBI single by Hood to make it 3-0.

Lasseigne would start to get hit around in the bottom of the fifth though. A double and two singles would bring home one run and have the tying run at first base. After a walk to CMU product, Mario Camilletti, Lasseigne would give way to Will Christophersen. Christophersen would get the ground ball with the bases loaded that could potentially get two outs and only allow one run, but the ball was thrown into left field on an E3, and the game would be tied. Those runs would go to Lasseigne's line, so he would finish with three earned runs allowed through four innings of work.

In the bottom of the sixth is when the Pit Spitters would take the lead for good. A walk and a double would move the go ahead run to third base with one out. Camilletti would drive Tito Flores in with an RBI sacrifice fly and secure the 4-3 lead. That would be the only run against Christophersen but would be enough to give him the loss.

Beaux Bonvillain replaced Christophersen in the seventh inning and gave up one run on one hit. A single, a sacrifice bunt, a walk, and a hit batter would load the bases. Miguel Useche did enough with a ground ball to drive home the run and not give up the double play to make it 5-3.

Then in the eighth is when the game turned sour for Battle Creek. Nolan LaMere came into the game and gave up two hits, two walks, and hit one batter. All five of those runners would score and David Williams would replace LaMere. Williams would not give up any hits but walked three and hit the fifth batter of the night for Bombers pitching. An RBI fielder's choice by Camilletti scored Useche for the twelfth run of the game for Traverse City.

Battle Creek has now dropped three straight and move to 7-9 on the season. They try to split the two-game series against Traverse City with game two at 7:05 on Friday, June 18.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.