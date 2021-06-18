Kingfish Fall to Kokomo in Series Opener

Kokomo, Ind - The Kenosha Kingfish (9-8) fell to the Kokomo Jackrabbits (7-10) 4-3 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium on Thursday, June 17th.

Looking to take the first game of the series, Kirk Liebert (Kentucky) doubled in the first inning to set up Justin Janas (Illinois) who drove him in. The next batter, Dustin Crenshaw (Grand Canyon) singled to score Cam Redding (Saint Louis) to give Kenosha a 2-0 lead after the first.

In the seventh inning, Luke Stephenson (Xavier) hit his first home run of the season and the teams' fifth to give the Kingfish a 3-0 advantage.

In the bottom half of the seventh, Kokomo cut the deficit down to 3-2 on a Chase Meidroth (San Diego) double. They took the 4-3 lead on a Kingfish error in the eighth and the Kingfish were unable to respond in the ninth.

On the mound, Kingfish starter Dalton Wiggins (Marietta) had a no-decision throwing six innings of shutout ball. Randon Dauman (Saint Louis) pitched 0.2 innings allowing two runs. Brady Kais (Columbus State) pitched 1.1 innings conceding two runs.

Kenosha will take on Kokomo in the series finale on Friday, June 18 at 6:30 p.m EDT.

