Booyah Look to Stay Hot

June 18, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release







ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah will put their three-game winning streak on the line tonight in Fond du Lac as they will take on the Dock Spiders in the final game of a home-and-home series.

In last night's contest, the Booyah were able to complete another come from behind victory, fueled by another great performance by a lefty out of the bullpen. With the win, the Booyah have won eight of their last eleven ballgames and are now at .500 for the season.

After dropping on the scoreboard 1-0 after a half inning, the Booyah were able to score five unanswered runs. Elias Flowers (Jacksonville) had his best night as a Booyah, he went 3-for-5 with a stolen base. Nathan Blasick (West Virginia) had three RBIs while Tristin Garcia (Alcorn State) drove in the other two.

The Booyah will start Phil Healy on Friday. The southpaw has made three appearances this summer, going 0-1 and pitching 6.1 innings, allowing two hits, three runs, eleven walks and eight strikeouts. The Dock Spiders have not announced a starting pitcher as of yet. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

After tonight's game, the Booyah will get ready for a two-game road trip to Indiana to take on the Kokomo Jackrabbits. The Booyah swept the Jackrabbits earlier this week.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.