Brito's Blast Lifts Bisons to 6-4 Victory

And in the span of just two pitches, the Bisons had themselves a victory.

Anthony Alford hit a two-run double and Socrates Brito added a two-run home run on consecutive pitches in the eighth inning as the Herd rallied for a 6-4 victory over the Syracuse Mets, Wednesday night at Sahlen Field.

Despite allowing just two hits all game, the Bisons trailed for most of the contest and faced a 4-2 deficit heading into the bottom of the eighth inning. But a Syracuse lead that had lasted since the third was gone in an instant thanks to the swings of Alford and Brito.

Reese McGuire led off the inning with a walk and Andy Burns hit a sharp single to left field to get the tying runs on base with only one out. Alford then smashed a double halfway up the wall in straight away center. McGuire scored easily and Burns got a terrific read on the play to score all the way from first to tie the game.

The Mets then went back to the bullpen, bringing in Ryan O'Rourke to replace Eric Hanhold. The move didn't work as Brito jumped all over O'Rourke's first offering for a massive two-run home run that cleared the outer fences in centerfield.

For Brito, the home run was his second of the year for the Bisons.

The Herd had trailed 4-0 into the sixth inning before cutting that lead in half thanks again to the bats of Alford and Brito. Alford doubled home Burns with a shot to the right field corner to get Buffalo on the board. Brito hit a grounder with the infield played back to bring home Alford.

Syracuse had just two hits but both of them were home runs. Already ahead 1-0, former Bisons infielder Ruben Tejada led off the fourth inning with his first home run of the season. After Dilson Herrera drew a two-out walk from Buffalo starter Andrew Sopko, Luis Guillorme hit a two-run shot into the pavilion area in right-center.

Sopko worked three batters into the seventh inning but did not earn a decision. He allowed just the two home runs and picke dup six strikeouts. Zach Jackson improved to 4-0 with the victory in relief and Jordan Romano worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his second save of the year.

The rubbermatch of the three-game series is Thursday morning at 10:35 a.m. for the Bisons annual School Kids Day morning start.

