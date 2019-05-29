Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Syracuse (6:05 p.m.)

May 29, 2019 | 6:05 p.m. ET | Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY | Game # 49 | Home Game # 23

BUFFALO BISONS (20-27, 4th, -6.5 North) vs. SYRACUSE METS (26-24, 3rd, -2.0 North)

RHP Andrew Sopko (0-1, 6.00) vs. RHP Walker Lockett (NR)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: MiLB.tv

Today's Game

Tonight the Bisons play the middle game of their three-game series against the Syracuse Mets after dropping the opener 16-2. Andrew Sopko will look to get the Herd back on track with a win tonight and even up the series. Buffalo will head to Rochester to take on the Red Wings for three games following this series.

Last Game: BUF 2, SYR 16

The Bisons pitching staff gave up a combined season-high 16 runs in the victory by the Mets. Syracuse out hit Buffalo 14 to seven, including three doubles and four homeruns. The Mets were led by Arismendy Alcantara in his 3-3 performance with two walks, two RBIs and five runs scored. The Bisons game was highlighted by RBIs from Anthony Alford and Socrates Brito but the Herd had 13 runners left on base in the losing effort.

Syracuse Mets (1-4)

The Mets took the lone series from the Bisons earlier this season, 3-1. Buffalo aims to hand Syracuse their fourth series loss in a row of the 2019 season. With the Mets coming to the Nickel City for the first time this year, the Herd looks to even the series and take a game-two win.

Today's Starter

Andrew Sopko enters tonight's game after getting touched for six runs on seven hits in 4.0 IP against Lehigh Valley. This is Sopko's first outting against the Syracuse Mets as he still looks for his first win with the Bisons. He will also hope to improve upon his 6.00 ERA that he carries and bring it closer to his home ERA of 3.27.

Anthony Alford

Anthony Alford finished last night's game 1-4, with a walk and an RBI to go along with his single in the fifth. The RBI brings his

season total to 20, which leads all active Buffalo players. Alford also extended his hit streak to five games where he is batting

8-22(.363) during that stretch.

Socrates Brito

Socrates Brito added to his season RBI total, bringing it up to seven, last night with a single and an RBI in the third. The 1-5 showing brought average to .278 in nine games played with Buffalo so far on the season.

Billy McKinney

In his second game with the Bisons, Billy McKinney collected his first hit with the team on the year. On the night, McKinney went 1-2 with two walks as the designated hitter.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (21-34) dropped the second game of their three-game series in Tampa Bay 3-1. The Jays offense was highlighted by doubles from Loudes Gurriel Jr. and Rowdy Tellez. Justin Shafer threw a scoreless fifth inning in his first appearance with the club in 2019. Toronto enters the final game of the series tonight with first pitch at 7:10 p.m. before travel day to Colorado to take on the Rockies.

