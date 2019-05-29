Pigs and PawSox split twin bill

(Pawtucket, RI) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (27-22) and Pawtucket Red Sox (20-30) split their double-header at McCoy Stadium on Wednesday. The PawSox won 7-3 in game one while the IronPigs won 3-1 in game two.

Game 1

Pawtucket designated hitter Bryce Brentz had the game's biggest hit, a grand slam in the bottom of the fourth inning off Luke Leftwich (0-1). The grand slam gave the PawSox a 4-0 lead.

Lehigh Valley scored three runs off Josh Smith (2-2) over his 5 1/3 innings pitched. They scored two runs off him in the top of the fifth inning, a two-run home run hit by Damek Tomscha and a sacrifice fly by Deivy Grullon in the top of the sixth inning.

The PawSox scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning against Leftwich and Kyle Dohy. As the bases were loaded, two errors were committed that allowed the three runs to score. Gorkys Hernandez reached first base on a throwing error by Malquin Canelo then advanced to third base on a throwing error by Grullon, who made his first career-start at first base.

IronPigs starting pitcher Cole Irvin was pulled after three innings, but not due to ineffectiveness. He gave up just one hit and struck out one batter while facing ten batters.

Trevor Kelley earned his first save with Pawtucket by pitching 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief.

Game 2

The Phillies 2017 first-round pick did not disappoint in his triple-A debut as Adam Haseley went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs batted in. Haseley's RBI double in the top of the first inning gave Lehigh Valley a 1-0 lead while his RBI double in the top of the second extended the IronPigs lead to 3-0.

Austin Romine hit an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning that gave the Pigs a 2-0 lead. Former IronPigs pitcher Jeremy Bleich (2-2) allowed three runs through two innings in making the start for Pawtucket.

Pawtucket did score a run against Tyler Viza in the bottom of the fourth inning as Jock Ockimey scored on an RBI groundout by Gorkys Hernandez.

Tom Windle (3-0) pitched a scoreless inning for the Pigs in relief of Viza. Josh Martin pitched 2/3's of an inning before Austin Davis closed out the game for Lehigh Valley, earning his second save of the season.

The Pigs and PawSox wrap up their series on Thursday morning at McCoy Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m.

