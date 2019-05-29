SWB Game Notes

ROCHESTER RED WINGS (18-29) @ SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (26-20)

Game 1: RHP Randy Dobnak (0-0, 4.50) vs. RHP Brody Koerner (1-0, 4.50)

Game 2: TBA vs. LHP Daniel Camarena (0-1, 5.19)

| Game No. 47 & 48 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | May 29, 2019 | First Pitch 5:05 p.m. |

SYRACUSE, NY (May 27, 2019) -- The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders opened up an early 5-1 lead over the Syracuse Mets, but the home team scored the final eight runs of the game and walked away with a 9-5 victory in the series finale to avoid a sweep at the hands of the I-81 rivals.

SWB had won all six meetings between these two teams at NBT Bank Stadium this season, and seemed destined for a similar result Monday afternoon before a Memorial Day crowd of 5,410. The RailRiders jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning before Syracuse responded immediately with a run of its own in the bottom of the frame. In the third inning, the RailRiders plated four runs on a pair of homers by Logan Morrison and Brad Miller to extend it to a 5-1 advantage. It was the fourth homer in the last six games for Morrison, who has notched seven extra-base hits over his last six games.

The lead was turned over to starting pitcher Randall Delgado, who was signed earlier in the day by the Yankees. He allowed five runs in the bottom of the third inning and exited after three innings and 79 pitches. Raynel Espinal pitched in back of Delgado and went 4.2 innings and allowed three runs down the stretch.

As the game moved into the bottom of the seventh inning, it was still only a 6-5 lead for Syracuse, but Rene Rivera made it comfortable for the Mets with a two-run homer. The Mets added one more insurance run in the eighth for good measure.

THE BEST-LAID PLANS...: Entering Tuesday's series-opener, Manager Jay Bell laid out the roadmap for what was expected for INF Didi Gregogrius' rehab stint with SWB: Gregorius will be here for six days through the end of the homestand -- Play 7 innings at SS Tuesday, DH Wednesday and play nine innings at SS Thursday. With Tuesday's postponement and a doubleheader planned now for Wednesday, those guidelines will be adjusted by New York.

RAILREHABBERS: INF Didi Gregorius joins OF Aaron Hicks on the list of Yankees rehabbers for the RailRiders this season. A year ago, SWB had 10 different Yankees play games with them: Greg Bird (INF), A.J. Cole (P), Brandon Drury (INF), Clint Frazier (OF), Aaron Hicks (OF), Tommy Kahnle (P), Billy McKinney (OF), Gary Sanchez (C), Masahiro Tanaka (P), Adam Warren (P). In his two games with SWB before returning to New York, Hicks was 3-for-7 with 2 2B, HR, RBI, 4 R, BB, 1-for-1 SB.

LOOKING FOR PITCHING: The last week has featured a 5-2 record for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, with a pair of losses sandwiched around five consecutive wins. During that time, the offense has carried the load for the RailRiders, averaging 9.3 runs per game (65 runs scored in 61 innings). The pitching has worked to a 6.97 ERA during that stretch, allowing 58R/48ER over 62.0 IP. Dating back a week prior, the RailRiders pitching staff has allowed fewer than four runs in a game just once of its last 14 games.

HISTORIC EXPLOSION: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders won 17-12 Saturday over Syracuse in a nine-inning game. They scored 17 runs on 19 hits, which fell a hit shy of the 20 they had in a game last season against Syracuse. You have to go back quite a ways further to find the last time the RailRiders scored at least 17 runs in a nine-inning game. Back on 4/25/2009 as SWB was getting out to a 14-1 start to the season, they knocked off the Rochester Red Wings, 17-13 in a game that was tied 11-11 heading into extra innings. The last time that SWB scored 17+ runs in nine innings was 4/6/2007 against the Ottawa Lynx. In a 20-11 victory, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre knocked around a 24-year old starting pitcher named JA Happ for 7R in 0.2 IP on 50 pitches.

ON-BASE STREAKS, EXTENDED: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre enters Tuesday's opener against the Rochester Red Wings with a number of lengthy on-base streaks intact. Brad Miller (20G), Mike Ford (17G), Ryan Lavarnway (14G) and Breyvic Valera (11G) all have active double-digit streaks. Miller's is the fourth-longest active streak in the league with Ford tied for fifth right behind him. Miller's streak also matches Tampa Tarpons' Diego Castillo who had a 20-game on-base streak from 4/14 - 5/7 as the longest streak in the Yankees MiLB this year.

WHAT A STRETCH: Early in the season, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders had their schedule broken up by a handful of postponements and suspensions due to weather -- seven over the first five weeks of the season. Though many of the games were made up the following day, it's getting time to pay the piper over the next few weeks. Following Monday's day-off, the RailRiders began a stretch Tuesday night against the Pawtucket Red Sox that features 23 games over 20 days before their next scheduled off day. All 23 games come against each of their five IL North Division rivals. They are currently 5-2 on this stretch.

