Mud Hens Drop Weekday Home Matinee to Stripers

May 29, 2019 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release





TOLEDO, Ohio - Gregory Soto and Daniel Pinero appeared in their first career game with the Toledo Mud Hens Wednesday in the 9-4 loss to the Gwinnett Stripers at Fifth Third Field.

Soto, who's already pitched in four games with the Detroit Tigers this season, was optioned down on Sunday. The 24-year-old from the Dominican Republic has been with the Tigers organization since 2013.

Pinero would be the infielder replacement following the callup of Jeimer Candelario to Detroit on Tuesday. The 2016 ninth-round draft pick most recently played 41 games for Double-A Erie through the early half of 2019.

The pair of additions cracked the starting lineup as the Mud Hens drop their first loss of the series. Entering the weekday matinee ranked third in the International League West Division standings, Toledo is now tied with the Louisville Bats.

Gwinnett picked up its third win over the Mud Hens through five games played between each other this season.

Pinero recorded an RBI double on his first at-bat in the bottom of the second inning which scored the first run for Toledo. The Toronto, Ontario, Canada, native was slashing .235/.314/.389 with the SeaWolves this season prior to the transfer.

Pinero's run tied the game after Soto allowed a solo home run to Sean Kazmar Jr. over the left field wall in the top half. Soto went 67 pitches, finishing with five hits and four earned runs surrendered.

Kazmar Jr. brought home two more runs in the third when his grounder went past the extended glove of Pinero down the third base line.

The Stripers led 4-1 after three innings as Kazmar Jr. later rounded the bases on a single to right field by Ryan LaMarre.

Returning on the mound for Toledo for the first time since his promotion to Detroit on Sunday was Matt Hall, who took over for Soto to begin the fourth, eventually running through 2.2 innings en route to taking the loss.

Hall leads all active Mud Hens pitchers this season in strikeouts (58).

Gwinnett starter Huascar Ynoa got pulled with two outs in the fourth after Pete Kozma cleared the bases with a three-run triple to deep left-center. The former St. Louis Cardinals infielder previously went hitless in eight straight at-bats.

The fifth tie or lead change came the following inning that saw Pedro Florimon register the sacrifice fly for the 5-4 Gwinnett lead.

Both clubs had six hits heading into the sixth, which then would Hall notch his sixth strikeout of the game, but the damage had been done by Gwinnett in a four-run affair.

A native of Independence, Missouri, Hall has had four appearances with the Mud Hens this season when he's given up five or more runs.

Bryan Garcia came in relief in the eighth inning with the Mud Hens trailing by five.

Garcia, who missed the entire 2018 season, has not appeared in a Toledo uniform since September 3, 2017.

The 19th ranked prospect in the Tigers system, according to the latest MLB.com rankings, has split time between Advanced-A Lakeland and Double-A Erie this year. Garcia garnered a 3.38 ERA in seven total games with both teams.

Garcia allowed two hits but no earned runs. Jose Cisnero and Caleb Thielbar also threw on Wednesday, pitching a combined 2.1 hitless innings and stiking out two.

What's Next:

Spenser Watkins (4-0, 5.64 ERA) is probable to start Thursday in the final of a three-game series against the Stripers.

Opening pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. (EST).

Live coverage is available on Buckeye Cable Sports Network, MiLB.TV, TuneIn.com and Fox Sports 1230 WCWA-AM.

#RoadToDetroit Report (rankings according to MLB.com 2019 Prospect Watch):

5. OF Daz Cameron: 0-for-4

6. RHP Beau Burrows : DNP (IL)

7. IF Willi Castro : 2-for-5

10. RHP Kyle Funkhouser : DNP (IL)

12. C Jake Rogers : DNP

16. OF Jacob Robson : 2-for-4, Run, Walk

19. RHP Bryan Garcia: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

20. OF Danny Woodrow : 2-for-5, Run

23. RHP John Schreiber : DNP

26. LHP Gregory Soto : 3.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

27. RHP Sandy Baez : DNP

28. LHP Matt Hall: L, 2.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

29. IF/OF Dustin Peterson : 0-for-4

Hens Notes:

- Five roster moves were made by the Mud Hens over the course of two days. With the inclusion of Pinero and Garcia, nine-year MLB veteran Carlos Torres has reported to the club to add depth to the pitching staff.

- Torres agreed to a minor-league deal with Detroit less than two weeks after opting out of a minor-league contract with the San Diego Padres. The 36-year-old has appeared in 358 games for five MLB teams.

- Before the start of Wednesday's game, Toledo ranked second in the International League in team batting (.278) and 14th in team pitching (5.78 ERA).

