Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (28-20) vs. Charlotte Knights (28-21)

The Tribe and Knights play the second game of their series this evening at The Vic.

Location: Victory Field

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Game #49 / Home #25: Indianapolis Indians (28-20) vs. Charlotte Knights (28-21)

Probables: RHP Dario Agrazal (2-1, 2.59) vs. RHP Dylan Cease (4-1, 3.38)

Radio: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / Comcast 90

LAST NIGHT: The Indians couldn't overcame an early 3-0 deficit in a 9-4 series-opening loss to the Knights on Tuesday. The defeat was just the fourth in Indy's last 17 games overall, but the division lead was trimmed to a half game as the loss coincided with a Columbus win. Eduardo Vera (L, 3-4) was tagged for eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits in 4.1 innings pitched. Knights starter Colton Turner (W, 3-2) gave up three runs in 6.2 innings of work, fanning six against just one walk and five knocks. Two of the hits Turner surrendered cleared the wall; Pablo Reyes snuck a 352-foot line drive inside the left field foul pole to make it a 3-2 deficit in the third, and Will Craig cranked his 15th homer of the year in the seventh that gave the Tribe their third run. Ke'Bryan Hayes added an RBI double in the eighth to cap the Indians offensive output. Daniel Palka and Paulo Orlando went deep for the visitors.

TONIGHT: Right-hander Dario Agrazal (2-1, 2.59) is set to duel with Knights righty Dylan Cease (4-1, 3.38). The Indians faced Cease on April 14 at The Vic and took a 3-0 loss as the White Sox top prospect tossed 5.0 shutout frames, allowing two hits and one walk with four strikeouts. He has racked up 29 strikeouts over his last four starts (21.2ip), going 6.0 innings in three of those four outings.

RECORD PACE: Will Craig launched his 15th home run of the season last night, moving him into a tie atop the International League leaderboard with Gwinnett's Adam Duvall and Austin Riley. Craig is on pace for 44 home runs, which would break Indianapolis' single-season record of 38 set by Rocky Colavito in 1954, when the Tribe were the top affiliate for the Cleveland Indians. The top five single-season HR totals in franchise history are listed below, with the date and game number in which that player hit his 15th home run:

#1 - Rocky Colavito, 38 home runs in 1954 ... 15th HR came on May 20, 33 games into the season.

#2 - Champ Summers, 34 in 1978 ... 15th HR came on July 8, 77 games into the season.

#3 - Wally Post, 33 in 1953 ... 15th HR came on June 24, 72 games into the season.

#4 - Arturo DeFreites, 32 in 1978 ... 15th HR came on June 25, 65 games into the season.

#5 - Cliff Cook, 32 in 1961 ... 15th HR came on July 7, 85 games into the season.

#??? - Will Craig, 15 in 2019 ... 15th HR came on May 28, 48 games into the season.

RBI MACHINE: Will Craig tallied has at least one RBI in four straight, seven of his last eight and nine of his last 12 games overall. He has 13 RBI in his last 12 contests to push his season total to 38, tied for third most with Gwinnett's Adam Duvall in the IL. Craig is hitting .328 (19-for-58) with six homers, four doubles and 14 RBI over his last 15 games dating back to May 11.

MIGHTY PABLO: Pablo Reyes enters play tonight with home runs in each of his last two games. Reyes entered the four-game series in Columbus with just four hits in 42 at-bats (.095) and proceeded to hit .500 (9-for-18) with one homer, two doubles, five RBI and four runs scored in the series. He is hitting .455 (10-for-22) with two homers and seven RBI over his last five games.

JB'S WORLD: JB Shuck has reached base safely in 10 of the 11 games he's played in with Indy, recording a .393 average (11-for-28) with one homer, six doubles, two RBI, five walks and two stolen bases.

ROSTER FLUCTUATIONS: The Indians are currently at 73 total roster moves (29 in April, 44 in May) with three days left this month. Last year, the Tribe had 42 total transactions in April (15) and May (27) combined. From May 25-28 this year, Indy had 18 total transactions. The Tribe have also had 10 different players on major league rehab assignments this year after having six all of last year. Lastly, Indy has sent six players to Pittsburgh already for their MLB debuts (Jason Martin, Cole Tucker, Bryan Reynolds, Montana DuRapau, Geoff Hartlieb and Mitch Keller) after sending nine for their MLB debuts in 2018.

